'A Naija Christmas': 5 things to know about the Netflix holiday film

With the holiday season already underway, it is time to get merry with A Naija Christmas, Netflix's upcoming festive release. The streaming platform has dropped a number of Christmas movies in the last couple of weeks and it looks like it is nowhere near done.

According to the official synopsis, A Naija Christmas is a family comedy that features three loyal sons of one formidable mother who wants to fulfill her fondest wish to see her sons married by Christmas. While the three brothers frantically look for wives, their mother plans a huge Christmas celebration for which she will always be remembered.

A Naija Christmas is dropping on Netflix today. Here are 5 things to know about the holiday film.

1) 'A Naija Christmas' is Netflix's first original Nigerian film

Netflix has branched out from Hollywood to now show a lot of foreign language films. However, A Naija Christmas is the first Nigerian Netflix original that will be available for streaming on the viewing platform. With this release, fans can be hope that Netflix will now arrange for a wide range of Nollywood films that will eventually be made available to the platform's subscribers.

2) What does 'Naija' mean?

The word 'Naija' has a twofold meaning. While it is slang for Nigerian, it also connotates the meaning of family. Thus, the title of the film is in keeping with the theme of the family comedy drama of love and laughter and merry times with food and drinks as a Nigerian mother and her three sons make Christmas memorable for one another.

3) It is a rom-com

Besides being a family drama, A Naija Christmas is also a romantic comedy. When the mother of three sons declares that she wants to see all her sons married by Christmas, the three loyal sons go out on a frantic search for suitable partners to impress their mother. It will be amusing to see this attempt at wooing desirale partners with the clock ticking on them.

4) The film also portrays sibling rivalry

A Naija Christmas is also a portrayal of sibling rivalries often seen in large families. When the mother of the three sons declares that she will give the house to the son who will secure a bride first, all three engage in a desperate and frantic search for women, bringing them home to impress their mother and get the house.

5) The Mother

The mother is played by Nigerian film actress Rachel Oniga, who has been working in the Nigerian film industry since 1993. Before getting into the film industry, she had worked as a consultant for Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch consulting firm. Oniga made her acting debut in the Yoruba film Owo Blow. She has also starred in films like Out of Bounds, 30 Days in Atlanta, and Rise of the Saints.

Unfortunately, due to heart problems, the actress died in July 2021 before A Naija Christmas could be released.

A Naija Christmas will be available to watch on Netflix on December 16, 2021. Don't miss the one-of-a-kind Christmas with the Nigerian family as they indulge in some good old family rivalry peppered in with fun and frolic during the holiday season.

