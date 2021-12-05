Top 10 Netflix series of 2021

With the year-end approaching, it is time to look at the largest streaming platform, Netflix, and the gems it has produced this year. Netflix is home to a wide variety of genres, but the popularity of some shows span across the spectrum.

In that light, here is a look at the top ten Netflix original series, ranked from bottom to the top, that captured audience's hearts.

10.Lost in Space

The popular sci-fi series released its third and final season this year. Lost in Space follows the adventures of a family of space explorers who are out in search of a habitable planet in the year 2044, while earth is on the brink of death.

9. Lupin

The Netflix mystery thriller, adapted from the books of Arséne Lupin, definitely goes to the top ten list. The series runs for two seasons and follows the story of gentleman thief Assane Diop, who sets out to avenge his father against an injustice meted out by a wealthy family. The series has a 7.5 IMDb rating.

8.Money Heist

Alex Pina's Spanish bank heist series Money Heist has won hearts all over the world. The series has the perfect Netflix formula which makes it binge worthy - drama and action. With an IMDb rating of 8.2, it is one of the most-watched shows from this year.

7.Bridgerton

Straight out of the Regency era in England, Bridgerton is a romantic drama that follows the story of a girl belonging to the high-class society, who must now find a suitable husband for herself. Daphne and Simon's hot and cold romance won the hearts of viewers as they watched their love blossom on screen.

6. Midnight Mass

With an IMDb rating of a whopping 7.7, Midnight Mass deserves recognition as one of the top Netflix series this year. The mini-series is set on an isolated island where the community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.

5.Sex Education

The highly popular young adult TV series Sex Education is back with another season this year. The plot follows a young boy named Otis who, with tips gathered from his unsuspecting therapist mother, sets up an underground s*x therapy clinic at his school. The series is extremely popular among viewers because of its high-school drama and teen-romance premise.

4.Never Have I Ever

The show, created by the popular and acclaimed Mindy Kaling, is supposedly inspired from her own life. This comedy drama teen-romance series explores the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl and her relationship with her overprotective mother.

3. Squid Game

The Korean series unexpectedly caught mainstream attention with its bloody storyline. Imagine playing a kid's game. But if you lose, you die.

With an IMDb rating of 8.1, the popularity of the series skyrocketed. The background music as well as the doll from the series have already become prominent cultural icons. Squid Game definitely deserves a place in the top ten Netflix originals list.

2. Cowboy Bebop

Released recently, Cowboy Bebop was one of the most anticipated releases this year. The live action adaptation of the popular Japanese anime follows a ragtag crew of bounty hunters who chase down the galaxy's most dangerous criminals, but for a price.

1.Narcos: Mexico

The third and final season of the spin-off of the highly acclaimed crime drama Narcos was released this year. After the arrest of Diego Luna in the Season 2 finale, more chaos is unleashed as there is a ruckus to become the new Mexican drug kingpin. The series is loaded with violence and drama, making it the perfect binge worthy Netflix series. It deserves a special place in the list of top Netflix releases of the year.

The undeniable popularity of Netflix

Netflix is such a streaming platform that it allows viewers a plethora of options. With the declining influence of movie theaters due to the pandemic, Netflix has emerged as the next best viewing platform, bringing to its audience a wide array of movies, series and documentaries.

Edited by Saman