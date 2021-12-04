'Money Heist' Season 5 Episode 8 review: There's nothing elegant about stealing from thieves, not even in theory (Spoilers)

Money Heist's Season 5 Episode 8 is all about intense plot twists and heartbreaking flashbacks. The episode, titled "The Elegance Theory", revolves around The Professor and his heist team's biggest yet unknown enemy who sweeps the gold right in front of them in disguise.

Like all the other episodes of Money Heist, it has flashbacks of Berlin, only this time, it's from the night he got his heart broken, all thanks to his son Rafael. It's an episode full of plot twists that will leave viewers in utter shock.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

'Money Heist' Season 5 Episode 8: Recap and review

Recap

Episode 8 of Money Heist starts off with yet another Berlin flashback, only this time it's not about his happy moments but about heartbreak. Berlin is seen pleading with his wife Tatiana to stay with him, but little does he know, she is up to something else. Tatiana, of course, uses the typical excuses and reasons and confirms that she wants a divorce.

Berlin then follows Tatiana, because, to him, the divorce doesn't add up, and he later learns that his wife is having an affair with his son Rafael. He then confronts his son, to which Rafael responds that he wanted to tell him about the affair but couldn't. He further confesses that it's been three weeks and he is really in love with her.

A heartbroken Berlin then wishes Rafael and Tatiana the best and mentions that they will not get a pension or a vast inheritance from him. He then trashes the bar and gets arrested for it, which is unusual for any member of Money Heist.

Back in the present day in Money Heist, there are unlimited gold grains flowing through the drainage system, which alerts the authorities and Tamayo. He then demands the force to find out where the gold is by driving to each drainage/sewage system in the premises.

At the Bank of Spain, Denver admits to Stockholm about his kiss with Manila, and a dazed Stockholm doesn't talk to him. She then hears Tokyo's voice — who is actually dead — in the shaft of the dumbwaiter and gets scared by Sagasta’s squad member, who she thinks is a ghost of Arturo. Denver returns and takes her to the vault, which turns into a way for the couple to reconcile.

Meanwhile, in Money Heist Season 5, Tamayo's men check each location, hoping to find the heist team pumping out gold. After failing to find them, they head to Stormwater tank. The Professor is shocked upon their arrival but chooses to surrender.

It might look like it's all over but it's not. The Professor's nightmare comes true as the policemen shove the team members into the van. The Professor is hit with another flashback of his brother where he tells him that failure defines a person, and that he’s determined to squeeze everything from the life he has left.

It's been a while since the team has been put in the van, but it's not moving and they can't hear any other vehicle either, which confuses the Professor. He then manages to break out of the van only to see that it was all just a hoax as the police had never arrived. Instead, it was a group of thieves disguised as policemen who have now stolen all the gold from the heist team.

The Professor and his team are nothing without that gold as it is that one thing that is keeping his team alive inside the Bank of Spain. The camera then switches to Tatiana and Rafael taking off their police uniforms.

Review

Episode 8 of Money Heist is full of twists and turns, from Tamayo's squad almost catching the Professor to the gold being stolen from the heist team. Yet another episode of intense moments that will have viewers on the edge of their seats, but what is Money Heist without such moments?

This episode highlights the human in the Professor, how he might be the one planning and successfully pulling off heists. He was ready to give it all up just to stop a slaughter from taking place. In the previous episode, he had mentioned that he lost two people he loved and didn't want that to happen anymore. So surrender felt like a better option for him than seeing his team get killed.

Episode 8 of Money Heist sees The Professor's nightmare come true as well as two people reconcile. Love might have been gained at the Bank of Spain but hard work is lost back at the hideout. It also shows that no one can really be trusted, as it was Tatiana who knew about Berlin's plan, since he had told her everything. Now that Berlin is dead, she timed the entire heist with Rafael and stole the gold from them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stream Money Heist Season 5 Episode 8 on Netflix.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee