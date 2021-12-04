'Money Heist' Season 5 Episode 6 review: The aftermath of Tokyo's death (Spoilers)

The thieves are back to finish what they started with Netflix's Volume 2 of Money Heist Season 5.

Created by Álex Pina, Money Heist revolves around a mysterious mastermind who puts together a group of thieves and pulls off successful heists. The latest episode of Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2, titled Escape Valve, deals with Tokyo's death and Sierra's getaway.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

'Money Heist' Season 5 Episode 6: Recap and review

Recap

Episode 6 of Money Heist opens with a beautiful narration by the now-deceased Tokyo. She talks about how gold is like a curse to humans while the other characters grieve over her death. The Professor is still locked up in the toilet, struggling with grief.

Inside the Bank of Spain, Sagasta insists on continuing with his mission, but Tamayo advises against it, and of course, Sagasta ignores that. With The Professor distracted, Sierra tries to make a run for it which alerts The Professor, who then goes after her, leaving Benjamin in charge.

There are a lot of flashbacks in this part of Money Heist since this entire heist was Berlin's dream. It goes back and forth between 5 years when Berlin, Palermo, and The Professor had just thought about it.

In this Money Heist episode's flashback, they reveal the secret weapon to getting the gold out of the bank - the massive pump machine from Norway, which of course they stole.

In the present day, the gold has been successfully extracted from the safe and is now being turned into grains while The Professor goes after Sierra. In other part of the bank, Lisbon is looking to negotiate with Sagasta as he has injured men but an emotional Rio wants violence. With grief taking over him, Rio calls everyone out for not being bold enough to kill when it was the time after which Lisbon disarms him and states facts about him being alive right now.

The chase has begun between The Professor and Sierra, who isn't aware that all the cars are geolocated and can be tracked, of which Marseille takes advantage but ends up with flat tires. It's raining but The Professor manages to find Sierra's car but only with her daughter in it. This later turns into a face-off, only The Professor's gun doesn't actually have clips. Sierra then kidnaps him and drives off.

Money Heist's episode is back to the negotiation between the gang and the soldiers - Sagasta wants a surgeon to help one of his injured squad members. Still, for that to happen, Palermo needs to take charge, which he also uses as an opportunity to help Helsinki's injured leg. The Professor's gang is innovative as they now livestream Lisbon talking about how seven people have died, including Tokyo.

She further talks about this mission being for love and for Tokyo, turning it into an emotional tribute that messes with Tamayo's head. The live video ends with Rio asking supporters to leave the premises, but instead, they end up chanting "we're not leaving" while standing in the pouring rain.

On the other hand, in Money Heist, there seems to be a love triangle going on between Manila, Denver and Stockholm, but all becomes fine when Denver comes clean to his wife.

As for The Professor, he is still tied up in the back of Sierra's car, who drives to Tamayo's home and takes his wife hostage. When Tamayo gets home, Sierra tries to negotiate with him as she has The Professor under her custody and only asks Tamayo to retract all the lies about her and for him to resign or else she will switch sides.

Meanwhile, The Professor manages to escape the trunk and sneaks into another apartment after learning that he is at Tamayo's place. The police came barging in as Tamayo set off his house alarm, before which Sierra runs off and hides with The Professor. She then realizes that she has no other choice but to work with him.

A breathtaking way to start off Money Heist Volume 2.

Review

Episode 6 of Money Heist, titled Escape Valve, has lots of emotional layers and thrilling elements to it. It is indeed a great way to get viewers back on track with the show, but it is also a terrific opener. Since Tokyo sacrificed herself in the last episode, the adopted family, a.k.a. the gang, is grieving.

What makes this episode special is that grief has played a significant part, especially when nobody has the time to let it hit them. There is so much going on within the bank and outside it that nobody, even The Professor has the time to actually stand still and grieve in peace.

It also shows different ways of how people grieve, like how much in pain The Professor was, how Rio just wanted to end it all, and how the rest kept themselves calm and collected. It also describes the connection and closeness between these characters of Money Heist and how robbing is the one thing that brought them together and turned them into a family.

The title of the episode in Money Heist, refers to their escape plan as well as the way they were transporting the gold. Their mission was not just to steal the gold but also to escape from the bank safely, one of which they were able to successfully complete in this episode. On the other hand, fear does lead people to switch sides. In Lisbon's case, it was love, but for Sierra, the fear of imprisonment led her to side, finally, with The Professor.

Money Heist is not just a story about robbers and heists, it also explores different themes within each character. It also has completely different personalities within The Professor's team, with the only thing bringing them together being money. Anything can be a driving force like - the thieves want the money, The Professor wants to fulfill his brother's dream, and Sierra just wants to keep herself and her daughter from prison.

Catch Episode 6 of Money Heist's Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by R. Elahi