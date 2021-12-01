'Lost in Space' Season 3 review: How did the colonizing mission go?

Netflix is back with the third and final season of Lost in Space. The viewing platform offers a plethora of sci-fis to watch for science fiction fans, but Lost in Space, with its well-developed storyline and characterization, is one of the best shows and has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Lost in Space is set in 2044 when a family of space explorers leave a dying Earth to settle on a new planet. Due to an unfortunate turn of events, their plans get waylaid, and they get lost in an alien galaxy where they face new challenges every passing minute and must do everything to stay together against seemingly insurmountable odds.

Setting the premise for Season 3 of 'Lost in Space'

As always, the Lost in Space season finale of the second season left off with a cliffhanger. Season 2 ended with an alien invasion that separated the children on board the Resolute from their parents. The robots somehow have some affinity for Will and seem to recognize him. He was targeted and attacked, but Scarecrow saved his life. However, things are still not any better.

John and Maureen recognize the need to destroy the Resolute as others flee on their own Jupiters. In a surprising turn of events, the 97 children onboard get separated from their parents. They escape through a space rift without their parents and are lost in space again. In the meantime, Judy notices a radar signal of human origin and determines it’s from the Fortuna spacecraft, which Grant Kelly, her biological father, commanded.

Summary of Season 3

Season 3 of Lost in Space picks up from where the show left off. The 97 children are now stranded on an unknown planet, separated from their parents, and it’s Judy who’s been keeping them together. They have been stranded here for a year, trying to gather enough titanium to rebuild their spaceship and continue with their mission.

With the help of Will's Robot, they make contact with their parents again. But danger still looms in the form of SAR and his alien robots out for Will and their engine, which started all the troubles in the first place.

It took a few episodes for the Robinsons to be reunited, and they set out for Alpha Centauri together again. But they are followed by SAR. Desperate to stop the Robots from setting off to Alpha Centauri, Will confronts SAR and is stabbed through the heart. He is near death when Robot sacrifices himself to save Will and gives him all his energy.

Meanwhile, the robots have invaded and are in search of the engine which they intend to use as a bomb. A seemingly healthy Will confronts SAR again, and the robot attempts once again to kill him, stabbing him in the chest. As soon as he does that, Robot’s data is transferred into SAR, killing SAR and reviving Will's Robot in the process.

In the end, all the robots escape their programming and leave Alpha Centauri, not telling the humans where they were going. They write their own commands now, becoming very much like humans. In the final scene, the Robinsons reunite with Dan and Kelly, as well as Will's Robot for a family dinner, where Will announces that he would like to undertake further space missions. Maurice approves, asking him to be home by Christmas.

Why is the sci-fi worth watching?

Lost in Space has been a pretty fun-packed ride, and the final season was just about right and did justice to the show. Throughout the three seasons, the characters have been developed at a constant pace, as have the storyline. There was no sense of abruption in the season finale and the last season ended with everyone settling down comfortably in their new abode.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All three seasons of sci-fi Lost in Space are now available for streaming on Netflix. Don't miss one of the most realistic and relatable science fiction series ever made, this December.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar