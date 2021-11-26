'Lost in Space' Season 3 cast list: Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, and others star in Netflix's sci-fi series

Get ready to strap along for one final ride with the Robinson family as Lost in Space returns for its third and final season on Netflix. Based on the 1965 series of the same name, the show has been reimagined and fine-tuned by writer and showrunner Zack Estrin. Lost in Space revolves around the adventures of a family of space colonists who crash-land on an alien planet.

Lost in Space premiered on Netflix in 2018, followed by a second season in 2019. The show has garnered a lot of positive reviews, regarding it as one of the finest sci-fi shows ever.

The third season of Lost in Space is set to come out on December 1, exclusively on Netflix. Viewers can expect higher stakes and more dangers for the Robinson family in this final season as robots, explosions, and family dilemmas run amok.

Netflix's official synopsis for Lost in Space season three reads:

“In the third and final season of ‘Lost in Space’, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family's survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy (Taylor Russell), Penny (Mina Sundwall), Will (Maxwell Jenkins), and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation -- but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile, John (Toby Stephens) and Maureen (Molly Parker) -- with Don at their side -- must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost -- but being separated from the ones they love... as they face the greatest alien threat yet.”

Ahead of the final season of Lost in Space, have a look at who will be joining the cast this season.

'Lost in Space' Season 3 cast

Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson

Reprising her role as Maureen Robinson, Canadian actress Molly Parker will be seen in Season 3 of Lost in Space. Parker is also a writer and director and has been nominated for various awards for her roles. She is best known for playing Alma Garret in Deadwood.

Toby Stephens as John Robinson

Toby Stephens will also be reprising his role as John Robinson in the final season of Lost in Space. The 52-year-old English stage, television, and film actor has appeared in films in both the UK and US, as well as in India. He is known for his roles in Die Another Day, The Machine, Hunter Killer, 13 Hours, and others.

Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson

Mina Sundwall will be seen playing Penny Robinson again in Lost in Space Season 3. The 20-year-old American actress made her first appearance in 2012 on the documentary series Celebrity Ghost Stories. Since then she has appeared in the hit TV show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the movie Freeheld, and the CW superhero show Legends of Tomorrow.

Parker Posey as June Harris/Zoe Smith

As seen in the trailer, Parker Posey's Dr. Smith is back from the dead in the third season of Lost in Space. The American actress and musician has frequently worked with Christopher Guest and appeared in several of his mockumentaries. She is also known for her roles in Dazed and Confused, Blade: Trinity, and Best in Show.

The show will also feature Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson, Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson, Ignacio Serricchio as Don West, and Brian Steele as the Robot.

Stream Lost in Space Season 3 only on Netflix, starting December 1. The show's previous seasons are also available on the platform in case you're yet to catch up.

