'Alex Rider' Season 2 cast list: Otto Farrant, Toby Stephens, and others star in IMDb TV's spy series

Alex Rider, the spy thriller, is back with its second season on television. Based on the novels by Anthony Horowitz, the series explores the life of a teenage spy who, due to his range of skills, is recruited by a division of the British intelligence service to carry out top-secret missions.

The second season picks up after the first season, with Alex being shaken by the events that occurred in the first season. He is desperately trying to return to a normal life. But when his close friend Sabina's father is attacked, Alex gets pulled back into the world of international espionage and has to confront the tech billionaire Damian Cray.

Ahead of its release on December 3, here is a look at the cast list of Alex Rider season 2.

Otto Farrant as Alex Rider

Otto Farrant is best known for his lead role as the titular character in Amazon Prime's spy thriller series Alex Rider, for which he has received critical acclaim. Farrant has previously starred in supporting roles in films like The White Queen (2013), War & Peace (2016), and Mrs. Wilson (2018).

Vicky McClure as Mrs Jones

Victoria McClure is an English actress and model. She is known for her role as Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in the BBC series Line of Duty (2012–present). McClure is also famous for playing Karen White in ITV's Broadchurch and for her other roles in films like Filth and Wisdom (2008), Hummingbird (2013), and The Replacement (2017). She will be returning as Mrs. Jones in the second season of Alex Rider.

Toby Stephens as Damian Cray.

Toby Stephens is an English stage, television, and film actor known for the role of Bond villain Gustav Graves in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day and as Edward Fairfax Rochester in a BBC television adaptation of Jane Eyre.

Stephens is the lead in the Netflix science fiction series Lost in Space, which began streaming in 2018. In Alex Rider, Toby Stephens plays the role of tech giant Damian Cray.

Others in the cast of 'Alex Rider'

Others in the cast of Alex Rider are Brenock O’Connor, starring as Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo as Jack Starbright, Marli Siu as Kyra, Rakie Ayola as Jo Byrne, and Charithra Chandran as Sabina Pleasance.

Don't miss the action-packed spy thriller series Alex Rider's second season to Amazon Prime on December 3, 2021.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha