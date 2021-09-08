When is Sex Education season 3 coming out? Release date, trailer, episodes, and plot reveal

The third season of Netflix's popular teen series Sex Education arrives this month. A promotional video featuring Moordale Secondary's official advertisement was released on 19 July 2021.

Netflix has sparked enthusiasm among fans after they released the trailer for Sex Education Season 3. The new chaotic yet impactful trailer has enhanced viewers' interest in Netflix's critically acclaimed series.

New term, new trailer. New goat? See you for Sex Ed S3 on 17 September, muppets 🚨 pic.twitter.com/C9DhucuxD8 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 7, 2021

Here are the streaming details, release date, cast and more about Sex Education Season 3:

Sex Education Season 3: Release date, trailer, plot, and more

When will Sex Education Season 3 release?

The third season is arriving on September 17 (Image via Netflix)

Season 3 of the popular Netflix show is slated to release on 17 September 2021. Viewers can buy a Netflix subscription before the release date to enjoy a spoiler-free third season.

When was the trailer released?

Sex Education: Official trailer (Image via Netflix)

As already mentioned, Netflix dropped a promotional video on 19 July 2021, that featured the advertisement of Moordale Secondary (the school in Sex Education's universe).

Viewers can check out the Moordale Secondary ad here:

The official Season 3 trailer was released on 7 September 2021 (or September 6 as per the regional times). Fans can take a look at the trailer here:

How many episodes will Sex Education Season 3 have?

All eight episodes will release the same day (Image via Netflix)

The first two seasons of Sex Education had eight episodes each, and the third part is following the same formula. Sex Education Season 3 will also have eight episodes.

Each episode is expected to have a runtime that spans between 45 minutes and one hour.

Schedule of the Third Season

Some series premiere weekly, while most of the Netflix projects release entirely on the same day. Sex Education Season 3 falls in the latter category as all episodes will become available on the day of its release.

Sex Education: Cast, characters and what to expect?

A still from the trailer (Image via Netflix)

Cast and characters

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

Alistair Petrie as Mr. Groff

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

Simone Ashley as Olivia Hanan

Chaneil Kular as Anwar

Tanya Reynolds as Lily Iglehart

Mikael Persbrandt as Jakob Nyman

Patricia Allison as Ola Nyman

Official synopsis

The official synopsis of Sex Education Season 3 is given below:

"It's a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush, and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

As per the synopsis and the official trailer, the third season looks like a chaotic roller coaster ride with various ups and downs featuring Otis (Butterfield), Maeve (Mackey), and their friends.

Fans should brace themselves for another brilliant season that could become a critical success for the Sex Education franchise.

