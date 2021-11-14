'Cowboy Bebop': 3 reasons why the Netflix series cannot be missed

Cowboy Bebop, Netflix's upcoming American science fiction series, is a live action adaptation of the Japanese anime series by the same name. The series is written by Christopher Yost, and stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda. It consists of ten episodes and is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021.

The official Netflix synopsis reads,

"Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them."

3 reasons why Netflix's new Cowboy Bebop deserves a watch

3. 'Cowboy Bebop' is a stunning recreation that does justice to the 1998 anime

The 2021 Cowboy Bebop successfully captured the spirit of the 1998 anime by the same name. The announcement of its release came with a collection of set photos that shows a stunning recreation of the costumes and sets of the 1998 anime. The live-action incarnation of protagonist Spike Spiegel (John Cho) is dressed in a near-replica of the anime character’s blue suit.

His partner Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), is also dressed very similar to his anime counterpart, with a synthetic metal arm. Images also show a bloodied Spike walking through a church, which immediately reminds fans of the action scene from the latter half of the anime series. It is almost like watching the 1998 anime but as a faithful live-action recreation.

2.The amazing action sequences

Cowboy Bebop has some fantastic action sequences that would require skilled stunt men to pull off. When asked about the hardest part involved in becoming Spike, Cho told viewers that it was:

“trying to get as proficient as I could in martial arts.”

Also, the presence of the spaceship, the Bebop, and the personal vehicles Spike and Faye use, can guarantee that the original anime’s great ship chases will also feature in this live-action series.

1. Watch it for Ein

In the history of sci-fi, there has never been a dog like Ein, floating alone in zero gravity and accompanying the characters on all their adventures on the spaceship. He is more than the average adorable corgi and is an integral part of the show, adding to the magic of the series. In the live-action adaptation the character is played by a real Pembroke Welsh Corgi.

Cowboy Bebop takes place in the future around 2071 and follows the adventures of a crew of Bounty Hunters on their spaceship called the Bebop. The engaging narrative, well rounded characters, and impressive visuals have made the entire series worthy of the sensation and accolades it received. Catch Cowboy Bebop streaming on Netflix on November 19.

