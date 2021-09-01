The Second Husband episode 16: Family drama ensues during Jae-kyung and Sang-hyeok’s first dinner with parents

The Second Husband episode 16 for once didn’t center around Sun-hwa’s tragic life. Instead, it focused on Jae-kyung’s struggle to keep her control over the Daekook Group. She was a victim of sexism and brought up to believe that the group would one day belong to the son in the family.

One of the main reasons she chose Sang-hyeok as her partner was not for love. Instead, it was because he was brilliant at his work.

He had enough potential to help her gain control of her father’s company. With his brains and her strategy, Jae-kyung believed that she had a better chance.

However, from the moment she chose him as a partner, she only faced struggles. First, he lied about his ex-fiance and their baby in The Second Husband. Then he lied that the ex-fiance in question was a stalker. He refused to accept that he had once loved Sun-hwa, but he continued to hold on to her.

This triggered Jae-kyung’s insecurities. She was the daughter of one of her father’s relationships before he married Jae-min’s mother. So every time Sun-hwa had called her a mistress, Jae-kyung saw her mother in her and was uncomfortable. She couldn’t face the truth, and the more Sun-hwa had tried to hammer this in, the more pain she wanted to bring her.

So when she faced a slew of problems on her own in The Second Husband, the audience is left with the feeling that karma is real.

Why was the dinner meeting of parents ruined in The Second Husband?

First, Jae-kyung realized that her stepmother would stand in the way of her career and her dream. Her stepmother wanted Jae-min to become the heir of the group.

So she tried to influence Jae-kyung’s father. She informed him that the pregnant Jae-kyung must not be stressed, so she should stay away from the company.

This would have worked, too, had Sang-hyeok not interfered with a solution. It is precisely why she chose him in The Second Husband, and she got the guarantee that she did right by choosing him too. However, her problem did not end here.

Sang-hyeok’s mother and Jae-kyung’s parents set up an appointment to meet each other’s families. The two hoped that there would be no problem in the meeting and that they could fix the wedding date as soon as possible in The Second Husband.

Unfortunately, a series of mishaps occurred. First, Sang-hyeok’s mother and Jae-kyung’s stepmother had a spat outside the hotel, where they were supposed to meet. Sang-hyeok’s mother had met Jae-kyung’s biological mother and was not worried about this woman. She was unaware of the truth behind Jae-kyung’s birth.

She was obviously shocked to see this woman sit opposite her in the family meeting. What surprised her further in The Second Husband was when Jae-kyung’s biological mother gatecrashed the meeting and repeatedly yelled that she would not allow her daughter to marry into such a low-class family.

What Jae-kyung believed would be a sure-shot way of getting her father to trust her became a nightmare. She had no choice but to go through with the wedding, but there were multiple obstacles in her path.

How will she now proceed in The Second Husband?

