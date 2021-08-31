The Second Husband, episode 15: Sun-hwa’s birth secret reveals that she is not her grandma’s biological relative

The Second Husband's latest episode revealed two things. Firstly, it showed the extent to which Jae-kyung would go to just to hurt Sun-hwa. Secondly, it also revealed that Sun-hwa was not biologically related to her grandmother.

Sun-hwa, in the meantime, continued to be misunderstood by Jae-min. Turns out he believed his step-sister, who planned to backstab him for the right to rule over the Daekook Group. He even insulted Sun-hwa in The Second Husband, and called her hurtful names. Despite everything that the bakery owner's family had told Jae-min, he saw Sun-hwa as nothing but a con-artist.

This was true for Sun-hwa as well. She continued to believe that Jae-min was a rude pervert in The Second Husband.

Jae-kyung tried to hide her flaw, and hurt Sun-hwa in all possible ways in The Second Husband

Jae-kyung tried her best to intimidate Sun-hwa. So far, every time she has met Sun-hwa in The Second Husband, she has always been humiliated. She had tried to blame Sun-hwa and treat her as if she was the one who had tried to steal Jae-kyung's fiancé. In reality, it was Jae-kyung who had had an affair with Sang-hyeok.

She found it insulting to accept the truth, and continually treated Sun-hwa as if she was the mistress and for every mistake committed by Sang-hyeok, Jae-kyung took her anger out on Sun-hwa.

First, she had manipulated Sun-hwa into planning her proposal event for Sang-hyeok. She did so with the intention of hurting Sun-hwa in The Second Husband. When Sun-hwa had not attended the event, Jae-kyung was extremely angry. She wanted to hurt Sun-hwa for daring to turn down her offer of money.

Jae-kyung then saw Sang-hyeok hanging onto Sun-hwa. Since she needed him for her plan to take over Daekook Group, Jae-kyung could not do anything about him. Instead, she kept forcing Sun-hwa to stay away. This is when it was Sang-hyeok who had approached her.

He had begun to regret his decision, yet he is unable to change anything. Instead, he hung around Sun-hwa in The Second Husband. When Sun-hwa was drunk, the bartender called the first number on speedial and it turned out to belong to Sang-hyeok.

He turned up for her then as well. He lied to his family that he was going to visit Jae-kyung. When his current fiancé learned the truth in The Second Husband, she was not very happy.

Once again, she targeted Sun-hwa and humiliated her. She used her influence to have Sun-hwa fired from her company and even tried to stop the people in the bakery from helping her.

Sun-hwa was related to Hanok Bakery's Jung Bok-Soon in The Second Husband

Sun-hwa was the daughter that Bok-soon had been in search of all this while in The Second Husband. Bok-soon excelled at baking and had been supportive of Sun-hwa from the beginning. She also adored Sae-byuk, Sun-hwa's son.

Bok-soon let it slip one day that she had lost her daughter as a baby and this shocked Sun-hwa's grandmother.

In The Second Husband, there has been no news about Sun-hwa's parents. All that was known was that they had abandoned her and she grew up with her grandmother. Now, it has been revealed that this grandmother had in fact brought a lost baby home. She had felt guilty for taking a baby home without trying to find its parents.

Now that she has met the mother, will she reveal the truth?

