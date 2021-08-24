The Second Husband episode 11: Sun-hwa doesn’t want to be with Sang-hyuk, but Jae-kyung is not convinced

The Second Husband episode 11 showed that Sun-hwa was not interested in getting back with Sang-hyuk or patching things up with his family. The entire family tried to cut her off completely, and even set her up on a date with another man.

Up until recently, Sun-hwa had been patient because she did not want her newborn baby to grow up without a father. She had to grow up fatherless and she does not want to put her child in a similar situation. Despite all the love that she received from her grandmother in The Second Husband, there was a hole that couldn't be filled.

So Sun-hwa had hoped that her son wouldn't suffer the same fate. To this end, she had put up with everything that Sang-hyuk's family asked of her. She had even lived with them after she got pregnant and had taken care of his entire family. In The Second Husband episode 11, however, she decides that she is done with him.

Sun-hwa apologizes to son for his father in The Second Husband episode 11

Sun-hwa tells her baby son that going forward she will be both his father and his mother. She also apologizes to him for not being able to set things straight with his father. She is done being treated like a doormat by him and his family. What was worse was the fact that Jae-kyung had attempted to get her to leave Sang-hyuk by handing a cover full of cash.

Jae-kyung had, of course, expected to see Sun-hwa give up in the face of so much money. Instead, Sun-hwa humiliates her and Sang-hyuk by making a sarcastic remark about how much money he was worth. Was a few hundred thousand all that Sang-hyuk was worth? She wonderes this question out loud in The Second Husband.

This makes Jae-kyung's decision seem insignificant and of course, Jae-kyung couldn't take this insult. So she plans a ridiculous plot to hurt Sun-hwa further. As if being cheated on by the man she had expected to marry wasn't enough.

Despite Sun-hwa's disinterest in Sang-hyuk, Jae-kyung picks on her. She calls the company that Sun-hwa works at as a part timer. She ensures that Sun-hwa will unknowingly end up planning a proposal event for Jae-kyung and Sang-hyuk. Jae-kyung wants to shock and hurt Sun-hwa for insulting her in The Second Husband episode 11.

Jae-min and Sun-hwa run into each other again in The Second Husband

Jae-min had handed his expensive watch to Sun-hwa in exchange for ruining her flowers in one of the previous episodes of The Second Husband. She didn't believe that the watch was expensive, and assumed that it was a cheap knockoff.

The visiting card that he had handed her of the club where he sang trot songs in The Second Husband did not help her. She had ended up at the door but was turned away and in anger, she gave the watch to the bouncers standing outside the club.

She did not think that she would run into the rude pervert again. Yet, she meets him at the bakery where her family's friends stay. The owner of the bakery, a couple and their son, are close to Sun-hwa and her grandmother. Jae-min is also close to the family and he has been working here part time as well.

When Sun-hwa meets him again at the bakery, she is shocked. It remains to be seen if there will be more misunderstanding between the two in The Second Husband.

