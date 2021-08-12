The Second Husband episode 3: Sang-hyeok says yes to Jae-kyung’s proposal, plans to dump Sun-hwa

The Second Husband episode 3 proved that Sang-hyeok was a trashy person. He promises to marry Sun-hwa and even used her to take care of his family. They live as any married couple would but because of her pregnancy, the wedding ceremony is yet to take place.

This is why Sang-hyeok finds it convenient to say yes to Jae-kyung when she proposes marriage. He didn't seem to be too bothered by the fact that he was cheating on his fiancé. Instead, he talks himself into finding more reasons to accept Jae-kyung's wedding proposal.

Why did Sang-hyeok accept Jae-kyung's wedding proposal in The Second Husband episode 3?

The company that Sang-hyeok works at is owned by Jae-kyung's father. She is the daughter of a well-off family and associating with her would only give him a leg up in society. The more time he spent with Jae-kyung in The Second Husband episode 3, the more flaws he spotted in his relationship with Sun-hwa.

The very things that he had found attractive about her in the beginning, now made him wary. This included Sun-hwa's attempts to make a joint effort in building a savings fund for the betterment of their future. With Jae-kyung, Sang-hyeok realized he would never have to worry about money.

In fact, his family would end up being well taken care of if he worked things out in a smart manner. His mother might also co-operate with him in making his relationship with Jae-kyung last.

Sang-hyeok's mother appears to be insensitive and materialistic, apart from this she also has an obsession for the grander things in life. That is why she seems unhappy around Sun-hwa who belongs to a middle class household. She has been honest with Sun-hwa, however, and tells her that the reason she accepted Sun-hwa and Sang-hyeok's relationship was due to Sun-hwa's pregnancy.

Sun-hwa gives birth to a baby boy and looks forward to her wedding ceremony in The Second Husband episode 3. She tries to fix an appointment with Sang-hyeok to look at wedding dresses for the ceremony. However, he has been attempting to avoid doing so.

Now that he has accepted Jae-kyung's proposal, he might even end up going shopping for dresses with another person.

The Second Husband episode 3 did not touch upon the murder charge or the victim who was murdered. It did, however, establish a connection between Sun-hwa and Jae-min.

Where did Jae-min meet Sun-hwa in The Second Husband episode 3?

Jae-min might be Jae-kyung's step brother from the hints provided in The Second Husband episode 3. His mother could also be married to Jae-kyung's father, however, the family dynamics are yet to be revealed in detail.

What is certain is that Jae-min's mother finds out that he is in Seoul and hires a group of men to find him in The Second Husband episode 3.

With the help of her husband's influence, Jae-min's mother attempts to locate her son in The Second Husband episode 3 and by the end of the episode, her men almost succeed in doing so.

It is when Jae-min is on the run from these men that he bumps into Sun-hwa and gets on her bad books. He was dressed in women's clothes and a wig to avoid detection by the men hired by his mother.

The plan did not succeed, and the people around him, Sun-hwa included, mistook him for a pervert. The two clash over a misunderstanding, but it is clear that they will team up to bring Sun-hwa's enemies down in a later episode.

