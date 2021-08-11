The Second Husband episode 2: Sun-hwa and Jae-kyung are both being fooled by Sang-hyeok

The Second Husband episode 2 mainly highlighted how two women were being fooled by a man. Sang-hyeok is married to Sun-hwa and has a new born baby from this marriage. He. Is also having an affair with his manager Yoon Jae-kyung.

Neither woman is aware of each other's existence in his life and coincidentally, the two also became friends. Sun-hwa seemed to be the kind of person who would not stand by when she knew someone was being wronged. She even helped a woman whose purse was being pickpocketed at a mall.

It turns out that this woman was none other than the one that Sun-hwa's husband had had an affair with.

Sang-hyeok is unaware of Sun-hwa and Jae-kyung's friendship in The Second Husband episode 2

Sang-hyeok believed until The Second Husband episode 2 that he had hidden his affair from his wife and his wife from his lover. He ensured that he hid all traces of the two women from one another. What he didn't know was that the two had already met, and had also decided to become good friends over time.

Jae-kyung especially seemed excited in the k-drama to have found a friend in Sun-hwa. She finds that it is easy for her to confess her thoughts to Sun-hwa. That is why she also invites Sun-hwa for an expensive lunch in The Second Husband episode 2.

During lunch, she also tells Sun-hwa more about her boyfriend who she intended to marry. Of course, Sang-hyeok was not aware of Jae-kyung's ideas. She is unsure of whether his middle class background will go well with her family. She also wonders if the troubles that she would face if she were to chose him as her husband would be worth fighting at all.

Sun-hwa, who believes in true love and had married for love disagreed with Jae-kyung. It is ironic that both the women were speaking of one man, and The Second Husband episode 2 does its best to get the audience to sympathize with Sun-hwa.

The picture that The Second Husband episode 2 painted was of a cheating husband, another woman who is calculative and an innocent young wife who wanted to do nothing but take care of her husband and his family.

Also read: Racket Boys ending explained: Here’s why there will be no season 2 after episode 16 for the sports Kdrama

Edited by Siddharth Satish