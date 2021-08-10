Racket Boys ending explained: Here’s why there will be no season 2 after episode 16 for the sports Kdrama

The SBS show Racket Boys came to an end with episode 16 on August 9. The finale episode was delayed by a week and was originally intended to air on August 2. There will be no new season, at least not if the show's climax is taken into account.

Korean dramas are now following the western concept by setting up follow-up seasons for a number of shows that have been deemed successful. This includes Penthouse, Chief of Staff, Stranger, and most recently Love Ft Marriage and divorce.

That will, however, not be the case for Racket Boys. Hae-kang's loss is not a lead up to the new season, but instead is a shot of reality injected into the show.

The charming set-up of the countryside neighborhood, supported extremely well by the characters, is what made this show worth the watch.

Why did Hae-kang lose the match against Kang Tae-soon in the Racket Boys finale?

Kang Tae-soon is a talented and brilliant player who left badminton because of an abusive coach. It was the White Wolf that brought him back into competing after years. So it was only right that after all the hard work, dedication and determination, Tae-soon would win the match.

However, Racket Boys episode 16 revealed the match for determining the country's representative at international level was a contentious affair. Despite clinching victory, Tae-soon had a tough time in this match.

The match itself was not shown, but it was through commentary that the audiences realized Hae-kang had lost.

This loss also gave Hae-kang the motivation required to continue competing in future matches. This loss was not meant to be a set back. It was meant to help Hae-kang mature as a sportsperson.

It worked brilliantly too, because the show had ended with Hae-kang taking on the challenge of competing again.

Did Jeonnam's team win the nationals in the Racket Boys finale?

The Jeonnam boys did win in the national finale against Seoul. Hae-kang and Woo-chan's successful partnership in the doubles game in Racket Boys episode 16 had helped them score another victory, after Yeong-tae and Yoon-dam had both won their singles matches.

Hae-kang also got the opportunity to confess to Se-yoon, and the two started dating. However, Yeong-tae, Woo-chan and In-sol are not aware of either couple.

The ending was also peculiar, as audiences would have expected to see Hae-kang and Se-yoon competing together as national representatives.

Instead, the end saw them compete against their best friends. Han-sol and Yoon-dam played against the couple in a mixed doubles match.

Yeong-tae was not a senior in the middle-school tennis club of Haenam School, and continued to stay with the others at their coach's home despite other options being available. From the very beginning, the show was more about the friendship between the Haenam boys and how they bonded with the girls.

Badminton helped them stay together in Racket Boys, and it's what kept them inspired and motivated. Will Hae-kang make it to the national team next year? He wasn't worried as all he wanted was to concentrate on life as an 18-year-old while playing his favorite game.

Along with Woo-chan, In-sol and Yoon-dam in Racket Boys episode 16, Hae-kang also crossed over to high school from middle school. So the future is dependent on their youth and love for the game.

