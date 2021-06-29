Racket Boys episode 10: Why can't Hae-kang play sports anymore? Coach Yoon's worry affects the team

Racket Boys episode 10 revealed a huge obstacle in Hae-kang's (Tang Joon-sang) path. This happened right after he promised Se-yoon (Lee Jae-in) that he will win the National championship.

Initially, it seemed he was injured due to a shot with the shuttlecock. While that did put him out of training for a week, that is not the sole reason behind the break.

Hae-kang's father realized in Racket Boys episode 10 that his son began playing badminton as a child following in the footsteps of his parents.

After the injury, Hae-kang was taken to a doctor who also happened to be the Coach's friend. This friend used to want to play sports, but instead, he was forced to become a doctor. He asked the coach if his son was playing sports for a similar reason in Racket Boys episode 10.

Why does Coach Yoon want Hae-kang to take a break in Racket Boys episode 10

Turns out, Hae-kang's injury was not grave after all. However, Coach Yoon (Kim Sang-kyung) began to wonder if he was not giving his son a chance to pursue his passion free of pressure.

Coach Yoon is also going through tough times financially. He is unable to support the team. He is unable to support them with boarding and food. He is also worried about Hae-kang's future, and all of this hits him at the same time.

Until he can make up his mind, he wants his son away from anything related to badminton. This is also why he told the kids that they should not get in touch with Hae-kang.

The kids of course are worried because they have an important event coming up. It is an event that they cannot take part in without Hae-kang. At one point, they were quite desperate and spoke about trying to reach out to Hae-kang once.

At one point, though, when they were just one day away from the event, they arrived at Coach Yoon's home. At the time, Coach Yoon was at the peak of his frustration.

Coach Yoon also met his friend who owed him money. In Racket Boys episode 10, he goes with the intention of asking for the money back.

However, he never got a chance to do so. Instead, his friend confessed to the state he was in when no one except Coach Yoon had helped him out. This sad confession in Racket Boys episode 10 only frustrated Coach Yoon further.

Did Hae-kang quit badminton in Racket Boys episode 10?

So he wondered if he should get Hae-kang to quit badminton and send him back to the city to practice baseball. However, when he spoke to Hae-kang in Racket Boys episode 10, he realized that his son had always chosen what he had wanted to do in life.

Hae-kang also reiterated that he now had a new dream. He then asked his father's permission to work towards achieving that dream. Only after this conversation did Coach Yoon feel better.

Just when Coach Yoon wondered how he should get the boys to move back into their homes, he received a shocking surprise. Racket Boys episode 10 was all about heart melting moments, and one such happened to be Coach Yoon's birthday celebrations.

The event that the boys wanted Hae-kang to be a part of in Racket Boys episode 10 was Coach Yoon's birthday celebration. When Coach Yoon returned, he was in tears. He also understood that this group of boys was more than just a team.

Racket Boys Episode 11 will air on July 5th, on SBS at 10 PM Korean time and will be streamed on Netflix.

Edited by Gautham Balaji