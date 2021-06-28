Racket Boys episode 9: Will Hae-kang get a chance to propose to Se-yoon while at camp?

Racket Boys episode 9 gives Se-yoon (Lee Jae-In) and Hae-kang (Tang Joon-sang) privacy, away from all the eyes at home. It was revealed at the end of Racket Boys episode 8 that Se-yoon, Yoon-dam and Hae-kang have been invited to attend the camp for national athletes.

It looks like Hae-kang will get a chance to confess his feelings for Se-yoon. At least that is what the promo of Racket Boys episode 9 hints at so far.

Why does Hae-kang feel jealous of Park Chan in Racket Boys episode 9?

In Racket Boys episode 9, Hae-kang gets a chance to live with athletes that he had competed with before and check his talent in the context of his fellow sportsmen. In this instance, he is nowhere close to Park Chan, who Hae-kang had lost to during the Summer Games.

To win against Park Chan is Hae-kang's new aim and that is also the reason he attends the camp. However, when he arrives along Yoo-dam and Se-yoon, he is sidelined.

He is not the genius he was as a child player and neither is he talented enough in badminton to capture as much attention as Park Chan in Racket Boys episode 9. This will fuel his competitiveness further. However, it also gives rise to jealousy.

Racket Boys episode 9 will see this jealousy and Hae-kang's insecurities push him into a corner. He is used to being in the spotlight, even as a baseball player.

He won't be able to accept the fact that Se-yoon and Park Chan continually get grouped together because they are the best players in Racket Boys episode 9. Especially after he heard that Park Chan attempted to hit on her.

So when he gets some time alone with Se-yoon during their training, he seems set to ask her what is in his mind directly. It is also hinted in the promo of Racket Boys episode 9 that Hae-kang attempts to talk to Se-yoon more than once. He might have been interrupted.

For instance, there is a scene where the two gett separated from the group when they go on a hike, and Se-yoon asks Hae-kang what he had wanted to tell her.

It must also be noted that Se-yoon also likes Hae-kang. In fact, it seems that the only person who can help her be herself is him. Even when she lost a match due to stomach upset, she did not reveal her feelings to anyone.

However, the moment she looked at him, she was in tears and even leaned on him. Their relationship also dates back to their childhood when Hae-kang had helped her. So, Se-yoon is eagerly waiting to hear what Hae-kang has to say to her because she too hopes for something more in Racket Boys episode 9.

Racket Boys Episode 9 will air on June 28th, on SBS at 10 PM Korean time and will be streamed on Netflix.

