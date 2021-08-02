Racket Boys episode 16: New release date, plot, stills of delayed finale episode

Racket Boys episode 16 is expected to air on August 2nd, Monday and will be available to stream on Netflix too. However, the SBS show's finale episode has been delayed by a week and media reports speculated that there may be a couple of reasons for it.

Why was Racket Boys episode 16 delayed?

Local media reports suggested that the showrunners delayed the episode, mainly due to the broadcast of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Secondly, one of the supporting cast members also tested positive for COVID-19 as the spread of virus has increased in the past couple of months.

The show also changed the schedule for the final few episodes and broadcast one episode per week on Monday instead of its regular Monday and Tuesday slots.

Release date for Racket Boys episode 16

The new release date, according to Netflix's streaming schedule, is August 9th. This will be the final episode, which is something that fans of the show have been waiting for. Racket Boys episode 16 will mark an important milestone for the Haenam School Boys from Jeonnam district.

It will answer if the boys who are competing in a national level competition for the first time, or if they will be defeated by Park Chan's team from Seoul.

Plot for Racket Boys episode 16:

In Racket Boys episode 16, Hae-kang and Woo-chan will play the doubles match. The line up has been changed by their coach to ensure that the boys from Jeonnam had a fighting chance. Hae-kang also gave up on the finals, knowing that his eye condition would not allow him to perform his best in one singles match right after the doubles.

The only chance that Hae-kang has of proving that he is better than Park Chan is by winning the doubles. Beyond winning for his team and his teammates, Hae-kang wants to fulfill his promise to Se-yoon. He said he would confess after winning the Nationals match, and that is exactly what he is out to do.

The question is, how much of an obstacle will his eye injury be. Even at the semi finals, the boys had a tough time. Yoon-dam had to move past the pressure that he was put under as the team leader.

Yeong-tae had to find his own style to stump his opponent who was well-versed with all of the tricks that Yeong-tae used on the court.

Now, it is Woo-chan and Hae-kang's turn. If they win against team Seoul, they automatically win the match with 3-0 score in Racket Boys episode 16.

