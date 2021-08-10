The Second Husband episode 1 premieres with Sun-hwa's arrest for murder after she is abandoned by her husband

The Second Husband is a k-drama that premiered on MBC on August 9. The first episode began with Sun-hwa (Uhm Hyun-kyung) getting arrested for a murder, which she repeatedly claims she did not commit. The episode was 30 minutes long, but laid a solid foundation for building up and exploring the characters.

Sun-hwa falls in love with Moon Sang-hyeok (Han Ki-woong) and the two get married despite Sang-hyeok's mother refusing to accept her into the family. Her pregnancy, however, changes things. Sang-hyeok also seems sincere enough at the beginning of the k-drama.

But things are often not what they seem, and this is especially the case in The Second Husband.

Sun-hwa's husband Sang-hyeok cheats her on with his colleague in The Second Husband

A few months after the wedding, a fully pregnant Sun-hwa is out to get noodles for her husband. Her mother-in-law is inconsiderate and her husband seems to be busy with work. When her water breaks, and she experiences delivery pain and calls her mother-in-law to inform her that she was on the way to the hospital.

Sun-hwa requests her mother-in-law to inform her husband but she doesn't do so. According to her mother-in-law, her son is hard at work and she doesn't want to disturb him. However, at that time Sang-hyeok was out with his colleagues for a team dinner.

His colleague Yoon Jae-kyung (Oh Seung-a) hits on him multiple times during the night and even touches him sexually. Initially, he turns her down and mentions that he has a woman in his life. Jae-kyung tells him that she is not interested in a relationship.

She gets drunk that night, and when Sang-hyeok drops her home, the two get carried away and end up having sex. This was the same night that Sun-hwa was at the hospital struggling with labor pain to give birth to her and Sang-hyeok's child.

When will Sun-hwa find out that her husband cheated on her in The Second Husband?

As of The Second Husband episode 1, Sun-hwa is not aware of her husband's affair. Instead, she ends up becoming friends with the woman that her husband was cheating on her with. So it may not be too long before Sun-hwa learns the truth about her husband.

However, the connection between the murder charge levied against her in The Second Husband episode 1 and her husband cheating on her is unclear.

Audiences can expect more of Sun-hwa's past to be explored in the upcoming episode before the truth behind who murdered the man that Sun-hwa was framed for is revealed.

Who is Yoon Jae-min in The Second Husband?

Yoon Jae-min (Cha Seo-won) is introduced as a young man in The Second Husband who is trying to break into the world of music. He busks on the streets, visits producers seeking opportunities and is in South Korea.

It was not tough to connect him to Jae-kyung after her parents spoke of a son in America who fit his exact description. It seems that he was lying to his parents about staying in America for studies. Instead, he stayed behind to explore an opportunity in the world of entertainment.

His character is expected to take on more importance in the future as he is expected to help Sun-hwa find out the truth about why she was framed and maybe even help her exact revenge against the people who betrayed her in The Second Husband.

Edited by Siddharth Satish