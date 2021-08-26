The Second Husband episode 12: Sun-hwa’s nonchalance reignites interest in Sang-hyuk, will she accept him?

Sun-hwa decided to give up on her relationship with Sang-hyuk in The Second Husband, and it is this decision that puts Sang-hyuk on the spot. He even wonders if he did the right thing by giving up on his life with Sun-hwa and their son for a comfortable life with Jae-kyung.

This sudden spurt of guilt is the result of having heard about how his son was hurt and had to be taken to the hospital. He is attached to his son and Sun-hwa, and to think that he would be able to easily give up on them was a mistake that he already regrets.

The question now in The Second Husband is whether he will go along with Jae-kyung's plan and get married to her or if he will continue to stay away from Sun-hwa. One of the things that Sang-hyuk must understand is that he is not in love with Jae-kyung. He may come to love the child that she is carrying, but he has always been in love with Sun-hwa.

Why can't Jae-kyung trust Sang-yuk in The Second Husband?

This became a point of contention between Jae-kyung and Sang-hyuk. He did try to convince her that there were no feelings he had left for his ex. However, Jae-kyung witnesses Sang-hyuk attempting to hold on to Sun-hwa as he repeatedly asks if their son was all right. She did not want to respond because she was done with Sang-hyuk and his family.

However, the way San-hyuk's mother barges into Sun-hwa's home in The Second Husband episode indicates that the family was attached to the baby. Sun-hwa meets her ex only to ensure that he is not under the assumption that he is still connected to their son. She explains that she would inform their son that his father was dead and move on with life.

This angers Sang-hyuk in The Second Husband, and he is upset at being left out of his son's life. Things have become complicated now and Sang-hyuk can no longer stay indifferent.

He is curious about the life that his son would live without him and only when he is sure that his son is safe in the hands of Sun-hwa can he move on with Jae-kyung.

Hence, their son being admitted to the hospital in The Second Husband crushed all of his hopes. He is anxious about leaving Sun-hwa and his son alone and yet, he is not ready to give up on the wealthy life that is now within his reach.

Sang-hyuk continues to convince Jae-kyung that he is done with his past, however, he is anxious internally. This anxiety is something that Jae-kyung is able to pick on. It is his hesitation that brings trouble to Sun-hwa. If he was done with her, and stopped staying in touch with her, then Jae-kyung wouldn't see a need to exact revenge on Sun-hwa.

