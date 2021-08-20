The Second Husband episode 9: Sun-hwa learns truth about Sang-hyeok's family, gets set up on a blind date with Jae-min

The Second Husband episode 9 saw Sun-hwa realize the truth about Sang-hyeok, the man she was supposed to wed, the father of her child. He claimed to have been in love with her and proposed to her right after the two learned that she was pregnant.

In The Second Husband episode 9, it became clear that Sang-hyeok was utterly taken over by his greed for a more secure life. One in which he wouldn't have to worry about money every day and slave away at his work desk for the rest of his life.

He even went as far as framing Sun-hwa as a stalker who used one night that she had spent with him and got pregnant.

Sang-hyeok's rich love Jae-kyung finds out truth about Sun-hwa in The Second Husband

Sang-hyeok's lover Jae-kyung found out the truth about Sun-hwa and even realized that he had attempted to fool her in The Second Husband. She confronted him, slapped him, and even went to the extent of calling their engagement off.

Of course, Sang-hyeok couldn't let a golden opportunity such as this slip away from his hands. So he does his best to put the blame squarely on Sun-hwa's shoulders. He calls her a stalker who followed him around, confessing that he did give in to her once, and that was how she got pregnant.

He tells Jae-kyung in The Second Husband episode 9 that there was nothing between him and Sun-hwa. At this time, when the latter attempted to patch things up with him, he is stressed enough to act harshly.

Sang-hyeok goes to the extent of shaming Sun-hwa for wanting to hold on to him, and that is when she realizes how greedy he was.

Sun-hwa gets set up to go on a blind date with Jae-min in The Second Husband

Meanwhile, Sang-hyeok's mother is mad at the way Sun-hwa attempted to hold on to her son. She believed that this would ruin his future and might hamper his growth as well. She had always been materialistic and had even gone to the extent of asking for extravagant wedding gifts.

Now that her son has landed a fiancé from a wealthy household, she believed that she could live her dreams out. However, the only obstacle was Sun-hwa. So she decides to get her out of the way first by arriving at her doorstep to talk to Sun-hwa's grandmother.

Sun-hwa had grown up without parents, and her grandmother was her guardian. She hadn't revealed the truth about Sang-hyeok to her grandmother yet and is worried that it will shock her. So she stopped her mother-in-law.

Just when she thought that her in-laws were nasty people, Sang-hyeok's mother invited her out for lunch.

She makes it seem as if she would be able to help Sun-hwa get back with Sang-hyeok in The Second Husband. Instead, she sets her up on a date without her knowledge, telling Sun-hwa to get away from her son.

Jae-min happens to be at the same restaurant for a blind date that his father had set up for him in The Second Husband, and that is how he meets Sun-hwa again.

The two have worked together before — he was a singer, and she was in a costume to promote small businesses. However, they have never seen each other's faces. The only time he had met Sun-hwa was when he was in a women's attire and was tagged as perverse by her.

He also got caught by his mother's men due to this. So would this be the beginning of a new romance in The Second Husband?

