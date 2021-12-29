Who is Jane Olivia Paik from 'The Bachelor'? Meet the social media director with “unlimited kombucha” dream

The Bachelor Season 26 is set to premiere with a new lead, Clayton Echard. A total of 31 suitresses will be welcomed on the ABC show, including Jane Olivia Paik, a social media director.

Paik is slightly older than Echard, who is 28-year-old. And she is a 33-year-old hailing from Los Angeles, California.

According to her bio on the network’s site, Paik loves to dress up and party with her friends. In fact, one of the fun facts mentioned in her bio is that she “dreams of a life filled with unlimited kombucha.”

It further stated:

“Jane is terrified of tall cliffs. Jane prefers glamping over camping.”

Jane Olivia Paik is also a model

While Paik loves her job as a social media director, she is also a model. Her Instagram profile has a “modeling” section in highlights that includes her photos as a model.

The bold and beautiful diva is coming on The Bachelor to find a man who is passionate about work like she is. She loves romance and is now ready to settle after dating several “F boys.”

Her bio reads:

“Now that she’s making her romantic life a priority, she is ready for a family and hopes that Clayton will be the man with whom she steps into the next chapter of life.”

The Bachelor Season 26 premiere

The Bachelor Season 26 will premiere on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time on ABC.

Apart from Paik, The Bachelor Season 26 also includes Rachel, Tessa, Ivana, Samantha, Teddi, Rianna, Gabby, Ency, Elizabeth, Kira, Mara, Sarah, Hunter, Cassidy, Sierra, Lindsey W., Susie, Salley, Daria, Shanae, Claire, Jill, Lindsay D., Kate, Melina, Serene, Marlena, Hailey, Eliza, and Genevieve.

The official synopsis of the ABC dating series reads:

“Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband.”

It further mentioned:

“New host, Jesse Palmer, returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything.”

According to reports, Salley Carson would leave The Bachelor on the first day itself. Apparently, she would be deeply affected by the backlash from Bachelor Nation fans regarding her previous engagement.

While Echard would try to convince her to stay, she would reject his rose, which would be something happening for the first time in the history of The Bachelor.

