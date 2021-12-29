Who is Hunter Haag from ‘The Bachelor’? Human Resource specialist used to work as Disney princess

With Clayton Echard in the lead, The Bachelor Season 26 is all set to welcome 31 beautiful ladies to the show. One of the suitresses is Hunter Haag, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Prior to her current job, the 28-year-old used to work at Walt Disney World, as mentioned in her bio on the ABC website. Her job description listed her as an entertainer as various Disney princesses, primarily Rapunzel from Tangled.

Haag’s bio read:

“Hunter used to work at Walt Disney World as a princess which 1) is way more competitive than you think and 2) absolutely makes sense when you get to know her.”

Hunter Haag would love to have Australian accent

The empathetic and compassionate suitress of The Bachelor is said to be a rom-com believer and a big foodie. She wants similar qualities in her life partner, including being adventurous, loving, and athletic.

Haag’s bio also mentioned three fun facts about her. It read:

“Hunter’s favorite book is A Walk to Remember. Hunter would love to be Justin Bieber’s One Less Lonely Girl. Hunter would love to have an Australian accent.”

Going by her Instagram profile, she loves to travel and is a dog lover.

Haag brings snake on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 premiere

While Haag’s bio makes her a potential partner for Echard, her entrance during The Bachelor premiere might scare him a bit.

As per the promo clip, the human resources specialist arrived with a real snake wrapped around her shoulder.

During Haag’s introduction shot, the voiceover said:

“We’ve seen villains before, but this season has a real snake.”

Echard looked confused, while some ladies were seen making faces in the video. Will bringing a snake turn out to be a good move for Haag or not? Only time will tell.

Apart from her, the remaining 30 suitresses include Kate, Kira, Mara, Cassidy, Melina, Jane, Sarah, Lindsey W., Sierra, Susie, Daria, Hailey, Salley, Shanae, Claire, Jill, Lindsay D., Ivana, Marlena, Rachel, Rianna, Serene, Tessa, Eliza, Gabby, Ency, Elizabeth, Teddi, Genevieve, and Samantha.

Hosted by Bachelor alum Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor Season 26 will premiere Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

