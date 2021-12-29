Who is Hailey Malles from ‘The Bachelor’? Pediatric nurse is a Taylor Swift fan

The Bachelor Season 26 is all set to welcome Hailey Malles, along with 30 more suitresses, to win Clayton Echard’s heart.

Hailing from Orlando, Florida, Malles is a 26-year-old pediatric nurse. Going by her Instagram, she loves to travel and is an adventurous person who likes to try outdoor activities.

The singer loves to perform for a crowd and is one of Taylor Swift’s biggest fans. She mentioned the pop star in her bio on ABC’s site, along with two more fun facts about herself.

It read that Hailey Malles would not hesitate to go skinny dipping if she got a chance. Plus, her dream list includes “hanging out with elephants in Thailand”.

Hailey Malles is looking for a family-oriented man

Malles is quite close to her family, and several pictures with her parents can be seen on her social media account. The Bachelor contestant is also close to her grandmother, who she lovingly calls “Lil Grams”. Thus, she desires to be with a family-oriented man.

Hailey Malles is described as a magnetic personality in her bio, quite serious about finding love. Her profile mentions how her dream man should be:

“She is looking for a family-oriented man with career ambition and a close relationship with God. Her dream man will value her and will love her firecracker personality instead of trying to soften her.”

All about ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26

Clayton Echard was first introduced as one of Michelle Young’s suitors in The Bachelorette Season 18. He will now be seen leading his own ABC show, The Bachelor, where 31 gorgeous women will arrive to woo the reality star.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor Season 26 reads:

“Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband.”

The suitresses of the dating series include Hailey, Salley, Gabby, Ency, Elizabeth, Kate, Kira, Mara, Jane, Samantha, Sarah, Lindsey W., Sierra, Susie, Daria, Shanae, Claire, Jill, Lindsay D., Hunter, Ivana, Marlena, Rachel, Cassidy, Melina, Rianna, Serene, Tessa, Eliza, Teddi, and Genevieve.

The Bachelor Season 26 is set to premiere on ABC on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Ravi Iyer