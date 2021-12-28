Who is Gabby Windey from ‘The Bachelor’? Meet the ICU nurse with cheerleading talent

ABC is bringing in a brand new season of The Bachelor in January 2022. It will be led by The Bachelorette alum Clayton Echard, and he will be joined by 31 gorgeous ladies, including Gabriella “Gabby” Windey.

Windey is a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado, and is all set to win 28-year-old Echard’s heart.

In addition to being a nurse, she is a cheerleader for NFL team Denver Broncos. While she had been juggling her medical and sports careers, she prioritized the former during the COVID-19 pandemic, when hospitals were in urgent need of staff.

As she helped save lives during the pandemic, Windey was honored with the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award. Only NFL players have received the award so far, making her the first woman to bag the title.

Gabby Windey is a dog lover

Unlike other suitresses, Windey doesn’t have a list of qualities she wants in her man.

Her bio on ABC’s site stated that The Bachelor contestant only has one non-negotiable condition - Windey’s future partner should be a dog lover like her. He should make space in his heart for her pet Leonardo, a golden doodle.

She wants a man who loves her and supports her independence. Her bio further reads:

“Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.”

The Bachelor suitress’ profile also mentioned three fun facts about her:

“Gabby is terrified of humpback whales but would love to see one in person from a safe distance. Gabby loves to write cards. Stomping grapes in Italy is at the top of Gabby’s bucket list.”

When will ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 premiere?

The Bachelor Season 26 will premiere on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

It will be Echard’s second deal with ABC and Bachelor Nation as he had first appeared in Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette.

Hosted by Bachelor Nation alum Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor Season 26 suitresses include Windey, Salley, Elizabeth, Hailey, Kate, Kira, Mara, Jane, Rachel, Cassidy, Samantha, Sarah, Sierra, Susie, Daria, Ency, Shanae, Tessa, Eliza, Claire, Jill, Lindsay D., Hunter, Ivana, Marlena, Melina, Lindsey W., Rianna, Serene, Teddi and Genevieve.

