Who is Ency Abedin from ‘The Bachelor’? Sales Manager once tutored North Korean defectors

The Bachelor is all set to return with a new season and this time, the lead is Clayton Echard. All set to win his heart, Ency Abedin is one of the 31 suitresses who will appear on the ABC show.

Hailing from Burbank (California), Abedin is a sales manager who recently moved to New York City. The 28-year-old suitress hopes to dazzle with her special qualities, that include being fluent in many languages. In fact, she once taught English to a group of North Korean defectors while she was a student abroad.

Abedin’s bio on ABC’s network mentioned that she loves donning costumes and participating in Dance Dance Revolution battles. This showcases Abedin’s fun and active side, which might impress Echard, who seems like an outdoor person.

Ency Abedin wants a partner who loves the ocean

Abedin has mentioned in her bio what kind of a life partner she wants. The Bachelor contestant hopes for a guy who loves the ocean like she does.

Her bio reads:

“He should also love the ocean because nothing makes Ency happier than spending a day by the sea, splashing around and enjoying the sun.”

It further mentioned that Abedin is currently ready to take a break from her work and find love. She calls herself “romantic at heart” in the bio.

Her criteria for soulmate also include:

“She is looking for a tall man with a nice smile and an equally nice family. He should always be striving to grow both personally and professionally, and want the same of Ency.”

Echard definitely fits the description of the man Abedin wishes to fall for. Will they end up together? Only time will tell.

All about ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26

Prior to The Bachelor, Echard was first introduced on Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette. He became one of the fan favorite suitors on the show and now he has his own lineup to find his soulmate.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor Season 26 reads:

"Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband."

The new season of The Bachelor is all set to premiere Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Edited by Danyal Arabi