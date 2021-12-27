Who is Elizabeth Corrigan from ‘The Bachelor’? Real estate agent speaks a dozen languages

Season 26 of The Bachelor arrives on January 3 with Clayton Echard in the lead. He will welcome Elizabeth Corrigan along with 30 women on the show to be his suitresses.

Corrigan is a 32-year-old real estate agent/advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colorado. As per her bio on ABC’s site, she is talented and can speak “a dozen languages.”

Her profile further mentioned that Corrigan is a dog lover and she dislikes tattoos. Only time will tell whether she will find her soulmate in Echard or not. But she does have a list of qualities that she wishes to find in her chosen man.

What kind of man does Elizabeth Corrigan want?

Corrigan’s bio is filled with the factors she would be looking for in Echard on The Bachelor. She wants a man who brightens her life, not dulls her light. Her partner should be ambitious like her and should appreciate and support her professional grit and tenacity as well.

Her bio further reads:

“Elizabeth loves wine tasting, travel and self-admittedly has a taste for the finer things in life, so she wants a man who will keep life fun and be boujee by her side.”

Apparently when Corrigan falls for someone, she gets all the giggles. Hopefully, Echard has what it takes to make the realtor laugh.

One of the factors that are common in both their lives is that they are close to their family. Their Instagram profiles prove that Echard and Corrigan prioritize family before anything else.

All about ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26

Multiple promo clips and sneak peek videos have been shared by the network since The Bachelor Season 26 was announced.

One of the teasers showed Echard telling the ladies that one rose had been rejected. Speculation is rife that Salley Carson, one of the suitresses, will leave The Bachelor mansion on its first day itself. Reports claimed she received a lot of backlash from Bachelor Nation fans as she was engaged before entering the show.

The Bachelor @BachelorABC They say you always remember your first rejected rose 🥀 They say you always remember your first rejected rose 🥀 https://t.co/ZvFlvPfTod

Apart from Corrigan and Carson, the remaining 29 contestants of The Bachelor include Eliza, Claire, Genevieve, Hailey, Jane, Jill, Lindsay D., Rachel, Cassidy, Samantha, Sarah, Sierra, Susie, Daria, Ency, Gabby, Shanae, Tessa, Hunter, Ivana, Kate, Kira, Mara, Marlena, Melina, Lindsey W., Rianna, Serene, and Teddi.

The Bachelor Season 26 is all set to premiere Monday, January 3, 2022, on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Danyal Arabi