Who is Genevieve Parisi? Bartender rumored to be ‘The Bachelor’ finalist

Clayton Echard is the lead of The Bachelor Season 26 and is all set to pick his soulmate among 31 gorgeous suitresses. One of them is Genevieve Parisi, who is rumored to be in the finale of the show.

Since the trailer for The Bachelor was released, much speculation has been making the rounds. The promo video featured three women, followed by Echard saying that he was intimate with two.

Bachelor Nation fans have been trying to guess the finalists and they strongly feel that Parisi is one of them. The other two include Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Three fun facts about Genevieve Parisi

ABC's press site has released Parisi’s bio, which states that the 26-year-old suitress is a bartender from Los Angeles, California.

The profile went on to mention three fun facts about her:

“Genevieve doesn’t like public speaking. Genevieve loves to go fishing. Genevieve says Hailey and Justin Bieber are #RelationshipGoals.”

Like every ambitious and confident girl, Parisi also hopes to find a man who will make her laugh and support her independence. Her dream partner is one who doesn’t change when with friends, and admits when he is wrong.

Her bio further explained the qualities Parisi will be looking for in Echard on The Bachelor:

“They also must have a good relationship with their mother and be able to have deep, meaningful conversations. What Genevieve wants is to find a passionate man who can flirt with her well past the first date and make their love go the distance.”

Her parents, Kenneth and Anne Lopes Parisi, have been married for over 32 years. The Bachelor contestant also has a younger sister, Nicole.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 premiere date

The new season of The Bachelor is all set to premiere Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

The network just finished Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette, where Echard was one of the suitors.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor Season 26 reads:

“Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband.”

It further states:

“New host, Jesse Palmer, returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything.”

Also Read Article Continues below

According to reports, Salley Carson, one of the suitresses, will leave the show on the first day itself. Apparently, she received a lot of flak from Bachelor Nation fans after they discovered that Carson was engaged.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee