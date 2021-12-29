Who is Ivana Noble from ‘The Bachelor’? Meet the dancer with acting credits

The Bachelor Season 26 will introduce Ivana Noble as one of Clayton Echard's suitresses. She is a Bar Mitzvah dancer from Queens, New York.

ABC’s The Bachelor is not her first gig on television, but she has a few short films and even a television series to her credit. Noble has appeared in projects including The Retreat, The Second Hand, Oracle, and Thousand Lights of Sun.

Apart from being an actress and a dancer, the 31-year-old contestant is also a model and a hand model.

Ivan Noble calls herself a “multi-dater”

Noble’s bio on ABC’s site includes a lot of interesting details about her. It mentioned that the entertainer likes to call herself a multi-dater, meaning someone “who has dated every type of man NYC has to offer.”

She is now ready to become serious about her love life and hopes that Echard will be the one she desires.

The multi-talented suitress also has a passion for gardening, clubbing, and consignment shopping. Her bio also stated that Noble wants her man to be an animal lover, as she wishes to own “a dog, five snakes, three exotic frogs, one lizard, and a turtle” as pets in the future.

It further mentioned The Bachelor contestant’s idea of a romantic evening. The bio reads:

“Ivana’s idea of a romantic date involves dancing naked in the rain and ends with cuddling after her man washes her hair.”

All about ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26

Only time will tell whether Noble will be the one for Echard or not, but there will be someone from the 31 beautiful women.

In addition to Noble, The Bachelor’s suitresses are Samantha, Rianna, Gabby, Ency, Elizabeth, Kate, Kira, Mara, Jane, Marlena, Rachel, Sarah, Sierra, Lindsey W., Susie, Salley, Daria, Shanae, Claire, Jill, Lindsay D., Hunter, Cassidy, Melina, Serene, Tessa, Hailey, Eliza, Teddi, and Genevieve.

The upcoming season promises to bring in never-seen-before drama on the long-running show. The official synopsis of The Bachelor Season 26 reads:

“New host, Jesse Palmer, returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything.”

The new season of The Bachelor will premiere on January 3, 2022 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time on ABC. The network will then release new episodes every Monday.

Edited by Atul S