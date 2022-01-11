Alesso and Katy Perry release futuristic "When I'm Gone" music video

Pop diva Katy Perry and Swedish DJ extraordinaire Alesso released a music video for their first-ever collaboration, titled When I'm Gone.

The video has an extremely futuristic setting and somewhat resembles The Matrix movies.

A look at Katy Perry and Alesso's When I'm Gone

The video premiered during halftime at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday.

Katy Perry said in a statement:

“When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them. ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing.”

The music video has been directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who has helmed countless other music videos, including Nightmare by Halsey, Say So by Doja Cat and all the iconic visuals from Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next era.

The video opens on Perry in a phone booth declaring, “I just think it’s time to give them everything they want.”

It then goes on to feature Perry with neon horns, in futuristic attire, and Alesso against a laser-beam red backdrop. The duo flicker and are replaced with static, and are surrounded by numerous machines resembling computer servers, to complete the electric visual themes.

Lyrically, the song addresses a former lover, telling them that they'd be thinking about the vocalist long after she is gone.

“When I’m Gone” is the second single Katy Perry released in 2021, following the sun-soaked “Electric,” which she put out in May as part of the Pokémon 25 soundtrack.

Having made genre-defining pop albums like Teenage Dreams (2010) and Prism (2017), Katy Perry had taken a hiatus from her career, before returning with Smile (2020), a more mature record with themes of motherhood and self-help.

Currently, Katy is in the midst of 'Katy Perry: Play', her Las Vegas residency, at The Theatre at Resorts World Last Vegas, which kicked off on New Year’s Eve.

Alesso has been busy as well, having dropped four singles last year, with the likes of Armin Van Bauren, Marshmello, James Bay and Danna Paola (the latter featuring on Rescue Me, which was part of the soundtrack for the web series Blade Runner: Black Lotus).

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see what directions the two acts head toward after this collaboration.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider