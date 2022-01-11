Man arrested at Doja Cat concert after making a false bomb threat to cut in line

A man was arrested at a Doja Cat concert in Indianapolis, USA, on January 8 after he made a false bomb threat to get ahead in the security check line.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) made the following statement:

The department wrote:

“Nearby witnesses told police the individual said he had an explosive on him. IMPD officers responded, searched his bag and did not find an explosive. The man had unrelated outstanding warrants and was immediately arrested for those.”

Further, Joshua Barker, deputy chief for the IMPD, told the Indianapolis Star:

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack. Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

Just ahead of the opening of the concert gates at 5:00 PM, police had cleared a crowd gathered at Monument Square to watch pop trio AJR perform ahead of the college championship finals on Monday.

Doja Cat concert delayed due to false bomb threat

The artist had a rapturous 2021 with her album 'Planet Her', and is currently in the middle of a US tour. The incident delayed entry into the first-come-first-serve event by about 20 minutes, but then the concert went as scheduled.

Neither Doja Cat nor AJR provided any comments about the arrest.

The darker side of fandom

Dedicated fandom is a beautiful phenomenon. The deep connection felt with an artist you have never met in real life is a testament to the universal power of art.

But the event, which occurred at the Doja Cat concert, sheds light on the fandom's darker, more intense side.

Many artists such as Rihanna and Beyonce have sternly rebutted fans who have tried to act fresh with them. (The fan in Rihanna's case was headbutted with a mic for his troubles).

While we may adore the artists whose music we listen to, it must be borne in mind that, as fans, we can ensure that we cause no harm to them or fellow fans. An art admirer's job is to support their favorite artist and not make their lives difficult.

