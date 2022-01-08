French Montana dating history explored as Doja Cat dating rumors intensify

French Montana and Doja Cat dating rumors recently intensified after the duo was spotted enjoying a vacation at The Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas, where the latter last performed.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in late 2020 when they were seen having fun on a yacht holiday. However, Doja shot down the speculation at the time and clarified they were only friends:

“Me and French got a song coming out. F***ing relax.”

According to Page Six, French and Doja’s latest outing was during attorney Adam Zia’s birthday celebrations. The No Stylist singer also took to Instagram to share glimpses of the fun-filled holiday with his followers.

In the video, the Handstand collaborators can be seen in high spirits while enjoying a water slide adventure together. The camaraderie between the music artists once again led to fans speculating about the relationship between the two.

A look into French Montana’s past relationships

French Montana has been linked to a string of celebrities from the entertainment industry throughout his career. However, his most high-profile relationship was with the reality star and model Khloe Kardashian.

The rapper was married to Deen Kharbouch between 2007 and 2014. The pair started dating in 2001 and got engaged two years later. They tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed a son in October 2010. However, the duo split in 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2014 after nearly eight years of marriage.

Following his separation from his wife, the Unforgettable hitmaker dated TV personality and rapper Trina, aka Katrina Laverne Taylor, for two years. The pair called it quits in 2014.

Between 2012 and 2014, the musician also sparked romance rumors with American model Chandra Davis, fashion designer and model Draya Michele, Jamaican model Keyshia Dior, Canadian model Sophia Body, and American model Candice Brooks.

None of the relationship rumors have been confirmed or denied in the past. Montana’s highly publicized relationship with Khloe Kardashian began in 2014. The duo reportedly met at a party through rapper P. Diddy.

The couple also appeared together in Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons in 2014. Shortly after, they sparked separation rumors and officially confirmed their split in 2015. However, the Boom Boom singer said the pair continued to remain friends:

“I feel like we had a real dope relationship. There was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from. When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it.”

The Casablanca, Morocco-born star, started dating Iggy Azalea the following year, and the pair stayed together for a year. He was also rumored to be in a relationship with Amber Rose, but the latter denied speculations in 2020:

“It’s like, you can’t even hang with somebody, like, in Hollywood, and it’s like all of a sudden are f***ing. If I’m ‘spotted’ hanging with a guy at a party — even if I’m just saying hi for a quick second — it immediately becomes a negative headline about how many guys I’m dating or how I’m getting into a new relationship.”

Montana’s last public relationship was reportedly with Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada. The couple started dating in November 2017 and parted ways in March 2018. He was also linked to rapper Kash Doll in early 2021.

Twitter reacts to Doja Cat x French Montana romance rumors

Doja and French vacationed together in the Bahamas (Image via Doja Cat News/Twitter)

Doja Cat and French Montana have repeatedly found themselves in the middle of romance rumors since they collaborated for the They Got Amnesia hit number Handstand.

Despite the former’s previous denial, the rumors continued to intensify as the pair were often seen vacationing with their mutual friends.

Following their recent Atlanta resort holiday and the latest speculation about their relationship, several social media users took to Twitter to react to the dating rumors:

BLM @holdonbourg Doja cats dating FRENCH MONTANA AND NOT ME?!?!?! Imma throw up Doja cats dating FRENCH MONTANA AND NOT ME?!?!?! Imma throw up

Housewife of Hufflepuff @Call_Me_Ki_ So Doja Cat and French Montana are a thing? That’s an odd couple. So Doja Cat and French Montana are a thing? That’s an odd couple.

BabyMommaCoochie 😌 @_ImaBULLSHiTTER Doja Cat sweetie. French Montana really?! Im disgusted for my homegworl 🤢🤒 Doja Cat sweetie. French Montana really?! Im disgusted for my homegworl 🤢🤒 https://t.co/gbsyCa2epa

Tamantha 👸🏾 @Tamantha_5 I didn’t have Doja dating French Montana on my bingo card I didn’t have Doja dating French Montana on my bingo card

Although French and Doja are yet to address the latest rumors about their relationship, the latter recently commented: “Love you brother”, on the Whiskey Eyes singer’s Instagram post.

From Doja’s choice of words, the duo is likely enjoying their time as friends for now.

