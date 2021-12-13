Is Doja Cat vaccinated? Singer pulls out of Jingle Ball tour after testing COVID positive 

In what comes as unfortunate news for her fans, Doja Cat has pulled out of the iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour after testing positive for COVID-19. She has contracted the virus for the second time in 18 months, despite being vaccinated.

Months before being diagnosed with the coronavirus for the first time, Doja had ironically mocked the pandemic on social media, saying:

"I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a f*** about Corona, bitch!"

Doja Cat tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time

Last Friday, Doja Cat tweeted that she would not be performing at the Jingle Ball shows in New York City and Boston, since she was taking "appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions" after several crew members on her team tested positive for COVID-19.

my sick sad ass @DojaCat iHeart update…I love you guys so much and I’m so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon 😔💕 iHeart update…I love you guys so much and I’m so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon 😔💕 https://t.co/kwcmdGJTe4

But on Sunday (December 12), the artist declared that she herself has tested positive for the virus and won't be able to perform at the Philadelphia, D.C., Atlanta, and Miami stops of the Jingle Ball tour.

"Unfortunately, I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!"

Doja Cat shared the news on her Twitter, saying she wished she could be there:

Doja Cat contracted COVID last year as well

The Woman singer had initially tested positive for the virus in 2020. While down with COVID-19 in July 2020, Doja Cat told her fans:

"I've stayed at home. I got COVID. Honestly, don't know how this happens. I guess I ordered something off Postmates. I don't know how I got it, but I got it."

But she has surprisingly been in good spirits both the times she had COVID-19, according to her social media accounts.

While Doja will not be able to perform at the remaiing Jingle Ball shows, she did put on marvellous performances at the shows in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and at the Poptopia concert that took place in San Jose, California.

Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, the Jonas Brothers, Saweetie and many other artists will still be performing on the Jingle Ball tour.

