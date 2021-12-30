Who is Tinx? TikTok star and Diplo dating rumors explained

TikTok star Tinx and DJ Diplo sparked romance rumors earlier this year after they were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles.

The rumors recently intensified after the DJ created a TikTok video showing a Raiders jumbotron addressing him as Tinx’s boyfriend. The video was further shared by the latter, who called it a “duet” between the rumored couple.

In the reaction video, the TikToker was seen filming inside her bathtub while Diplo pointed towards the jumbotron across the split-screen. Tinx also blushed while looking at the texts placed over the jumbotron reading “Diplo. Tinx boyfriend.”

The content creator captioned her reaction video with “suddenly I’m a big Raiders fan” but did not confirm or deny the dating rumors. However, the latest TikTok exchange between the stars left several fans convinced about their romantic link.

TikToker Tinx has a master's degree in fashion journalism

Tinx is a popular TikTok star, social media influencer and content creator (Image via Tinx/Instagram)

Tinx, aka Christina Najjar, is a popular TikTok star, content creator and social media influencer. She is best known for her mini-vlogs, recommendation videos, celebrity gossips and “rich mom” impersonation on TikTok.

She was born on September 19, 1990, and reportedly grew up in London. Tinx opened her TikTok account in May 2020 and has already garnered more than one million followers on the platform.

During an interview with Town and Country, the TikToker revealed that she was always passionate about “social commentary”:

“I grew up in London; I lived in San Francisco; I’ve lived in New York and now I live in L.A. I’ve always been more broadly obsessed with social commentary and what makes big cities tick.”

The influencer attended Stanford University and started working in the retail section after graduation. According to Vogue, she worked for Gap Inc., Banana Republic, and Poshmark before earning a master’s degree in fashion journalism from Parsons.

Tinx posted her first TikTok video while trying the infamous Health Nut Kardashian salad. The video went viral and amassed one million views. She gained further prominence with her “rich mom starter pack” videos and successfully built a community on the platform.

The 30-year-old is known for speaking into her signature tiny microphone and is often considered as the “big sister” of TikTok. Tinx previously told Vogue that she liked being the older millennial in the app amid the Gen Z majority:

“Millennials love a list, they love a starter pack, and I found a lot of camaraderie and success with that kind of content because there are other people my age on the app. Not to say I haven’t learned so much from Gen Z. They terrify me, but I don’t want to be on the cheugy side of TikTok. I like being the awkward elder millennial for Gen Z’ers.”

The content creator was previously in a private relationship with Jeremy Kallen. However, the pair parted ways in 2020 after Tinx revealed her boyfriend cheated on her.

Is Tinx in a relationship with DJ Diplo?

Tinx and Diplo sparked dating rumors earlier this year (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Tinx sent fans into a frenzy after she was spotted with DJ Diplo on several occasions earlier this year. The duo sparked immediate dating rumors but did not acknowledge the speculation at the time.

The TikToker finally opened up about the rumors during a July 2021 interview with ET Canada but mentioned that the pair are just “good friends”:

“He’s so sweet. Diplo and I are friends. Just friends. He’s a great guy. I love his music, I really am his biggest fan and I ran into him in Vegas just by chance and fate brought us together. So we had a really fun time running around Vegas for a night, but he’s very sweet.”

The influencer also said she is likely to friendzone the DJ if they are ever romantically involved:

“God, I don’t know. I might friendzone him, honestly. I can’t tell, but maybe, never say never!”

During another interview with Ryan Seacrest in September 2021, Tinx revealed that she went on a date with Diplo and had a “nice time” with the musician:

“Oh gosh, he’s such a sweetheart. He’s a great guy. We went on a little date. He’s the best. We went on a lovely date. He’s a lovely man. I had a nice time.”

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the TikTok star did not confirm if she was in a serious relationship with the songwriter. It remains to be seen if the duo will address their dating rumors in the days to come.

Edited by Prem Deshpande