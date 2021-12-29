TikTok New Year's Eve concert headlined by Rico Nasty, Charlie Puth, and Kali Uchis: Where to watch, streaming details, and more revealed

As the year winds down, TikTok has decided to give its users a treat on New Year's Eve. The app announced a New Year's Eve concert that will take place exclusively on the platform.

Tiktok has a global user base of over six billion accounts, including multiple celebrity artists. The app has held in-app concerts from time to time in collaborations with hit celebrities like Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and P!nk.

This year, the celebrities to hit the online stage will be Charlie Puth, Rico Nasty, and Kali Uchis. Multiple top TikTok account creators will accompany the stars.

All about TikTok New Year's Eve concert

Tiktok has held events for its users for a few years post its launch. The company aims to create a strong community for itself. TikTok has decided to throw everyone an online concert exclusively streamed on the app this year. The concert will start at 9:00 pm EST on December 31.

The stage is apartment-themed, with each star getting its floor, designed according to their style and aesthetic. Charlie Puth is one of the most viewed artists on the app, with a total accumulation of over 260 million likes on his account.

Rico Nasty, a female rap artist whose song Smack a b****h became viral audio on the app, is another artist on the line-up. She has 1.8 million followers on the app.

Kali Uchis, who went viral with her song Telepatía, is a Latin American artist. The song was the top Latin song of the year on the app.

Other content creators who are performing at the event

The event will be hosted by Courtney Parchman, aka @averagefashionblogger on TikTok. The creator makes funny vlog-style videos and has over 900,000 followers.

Other creators include Scarlet May (@scarlet_may.1), a POC beauty and fashion creator on the app with 5.7 million followers.

Tracy Joseph (@tracy.oj) is a dance/choreography creator who created the viral "Let Me Be Your Woman" dance challenge for Doja Cat's hit song Woman. The creator has over 7 million followers on Tiktok.

Cristian Dennis (@cristiandennis) is a POC creator on the app with 8 million followers. The drag artist posts dance, comedy, and vlog-like videos.

Tyshon (@tyshonlawrence) creates vlog-style comedy videos alongside his sister. The creator has over 13 million followers.

Tyshon with his sister(Image via tyshonlawrence/Instagram)

Billy (@8illy) is an Asian content creator who creates miscellaneous videos with his friends. The creator account sits with over 2 million followers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tiktok has made sure to keep the line-up inclusive with various creators. All the users will view the event on the app or flagship TikTok account. The show will be broadcast live from 9:00 pm EST to 10:15 pm EST on December 31.

Edited by Srijan Sen