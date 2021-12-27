Who is Tiara Renee? Shaquille O'Neal sparks baby rumors after featuring in a Christmas post on Instagram

Shaquille O’Neal, also known as Shaq, has been on top of news headlines in the past because of rumors related to his personal life. However, a recent post from Tiara Renee, has made fans curious to know if he had a baby with her.

Tiara Renee’s latest post led people to think that she might be linked to the popular NBA champion. She posted three pictures on December 25 with Shaq and her baby.

In the first picture, all three can be seen in one frame, with Renee kissing Shaq on the cheek in the other two pictures. The public immediately reacted to the post and called Renee, Shaq’s girlfriend. However, O’Neal has not reacted to anything until now.

There is an age difference of almost 20 years between O’Neal and Renee and the public seems excited to find out if O’Neal is the father of Renee's child.

It must be noted that Renee did not tag Shaq or mention him in the caption which says, “Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays.”

Everything that is known about Tiara Renee

Tiara Renee's latest Instagram post led her to be called as Shaq's girlfriend (Image via misstiaraaa/Instagram)

For now, Tiara Renee is known only as Shaq’s rumored girlfriend following the latter’s new post on Instagram. Renee's Instagram bio says she is a realtor, mortgage loan officer, real estate investor, interior decorator, entrepreneur, and furniture dealer.

Renee became the mother of a baby boy in July 2021 and named him Baby Lee. The child also has his own Instagram page which is being handled by Renee.

She frequently shares photos of her baby, and in her recent Instagram story, she disclosed that she would would turn 29 years old on December 27, 2021.

Relationship history of Shaq

Shaquille first tied the knot with Shaunie Nelson in December 2002 and became the father of four children. The former filed for divorce in September 2007 and the couple separated in November 2009 following a short reunion in between.

Shaq is the father of a daughter, Taahirah O’Neal, from a previous relationship with Arnetta Yardbourgh.

He started dating Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in 2010 and they stayed together at O’Neal’s home at the time. The couple separated in 2012.

The NBA star then dated model Laticia Rolle in 2014, but the couple split in March 2018.

Also Read Article Continues below

O’Neal’s name was previously linked to a woman named Annie Ilonzeh. Although they never spoke about their alleged relationship, sources say they had been together for some time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan