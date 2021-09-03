Who is Emily Brown? All about Rege-Jean Page's girlfriend as couple make appearance at GQ Awards

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page recently appeared at the Tate Modern Museum to attend the British GQ Men of the Year Awards with rumored girlfriend Emily Brown.

The duo seemingly confirmed their relationship as they held hands while walking towards the venue. The pair looked stunning as they donned stylish suits with Brown holding a clutch matching Page's outfit.

The beloved Duke of Hastings actor also won the Standout Performance of the Year Award at the event. He sparked dating rumors with Brown earlier this year after the couple were photographed hugging in London.

Rege-Jean Page was reportedly flying to New York at the time to shoot for Saturday Night Live. However, the actor has always kept his private life out of the public eye.

He was previously linked to Bridgerton co-star and onscreen love-interest Phoebe Dynevor but the co-stars immediately shot down all romance rumors.

Meet Rege-Jean Page's rumored girlfriend, Emily Brown

Rege-Jean Page's rumored girlfriend, Emily Brown, is a copywriter and soccer player (Image via Getty Images)

Emily Brown is a professional copywriter and part-time athlete. According to JustJared, she has written for recognized brands like Nike, Converse and Uber. She is also an occasional soccer player.

She was reportedly associated with Football Beyond Borders (FBB), a charity organization that works towards educating and enriching the lives of young individuals through football.

The Daily Mail previously photographed Emily wearing a Dulwich Hamlet Football Club cap. She is likely a supporter of the East Dulwich football soccer team from South London. As per The Tab, Emily was a student at Manchester University and reportedly graduated in 2012.

Rege-Jean Page Holds Hands With Girlfriend Emily Brown In Rare Sighting pic.twitter.com/tRpJ2Q2RbI — Maurizio Glovia (@MaurizioGlovia) September 2, 2021

Emily garnered media attention after romance rumors with Rege-Jean Page came to light. However, she has managed to largely stay in private. She does not have a public account on any social media platforms.

It remains unknown when the pair started dating, but reports suggest that they have been together for the past few years. The couple is reportedly living together and shares a £800,000 home in North London.

Also Read: Who is Colton Underwood dating? All about his new boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown

Edited by Ashish Yadav