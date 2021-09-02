Who is Colton Underwood dating? All about his new boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood was recently spotted hanging out on a beach with his new boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown. The pair were photographed sharing a kiss while soaking in the sun together.

As per TMZ, the couple were on a romantic vacation at the Four Seasons Resort in Maui, Hawaii. The pair reportedly looked relaxed as they enjoyed the beach and the warm weather.

Colton Underwood is the first Bachelor Nation star to come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community. The TV personality officially came out during an episode of Good Morning America in April:

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

The 29-year-old was previously in a relationship with Cassie Randolph. The duo started dating during Season 23 of The Bachelor but parted ways in May 2020.

Towards the end of the year, Cassie accused Colton of stalking her and issued a temporary restraining order against him.

Colton Underwood was also in a relationship with gymnast Aly Raisman from 2016 to 2017. He was even linked to fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant Tia Booth.

Who is Colton Underwood’s new partner, Jordan C. Brown?

Jordan C. Brown is a political activist based in Los Angeles (Image via Instagram/Jordan C. Brown)

Jordan C. Brown is a well-known political activist based in Los Angeles. He worked for John Kerry’s presidential campaign in 2004. He also served as an advisor to Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2008 and 2012.

The 38-year-old was also part of Hillary Clinton’s 2006 presidential campaign. He has worked with several other political leaders from the Democratic Party. He has reportedly helped many celebrities build a career in politics in order to facilitate better engagement.

Jordan C. Brown graduated from Stanford University and was previously in a relationship with painter Paul Rusconi. He shares two daughters, Zella and Blaze, with his former partner.

Jordan is also a musician and often posts song covers on his Instagram. He is friends with many celebrities, including Olivia Wilde and Sophia Bush.

Colton and Jordan reportedly started dating earlier this year. It remains unknown how the pair met, but they are both mutual friends with Gus Kenworthy.

Colton Underwood previously posted a picture with his beau on Instagram, but the duo is yet to make their relationship official.

