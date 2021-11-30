Addison Rae x Ruben Loftus Cheek dating rumors explained as TikTok star reportedly watches Chelsea play at Stamford Bridge 

TikTok sensation Addison Rae is rumored to be spending time with Chelsea footballer Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Fans of the “He’s All That” actress are now convinced that the two are dating.

Followers of the 21-year-old social media star are speculating that Addison Rae is romantically involved with the athlete after she made an appearance at Stamford Bridge.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is an English professional football player. He is currently playing for Chelsea FC. He has been playing with the team since the Under-8s age group. The 25-year-old now plays the midfielder.

How did Addison Rae’s latest dating rumors begin?

Since Addison Rae appeared at Stamford Bridge, followers have been convinced that she is dating Loftus-Cheek. The TikToker has reportedly been seeing the football player since May this year.

Rumors of the two dating spread like wildfire after a TikTok video posted by @hannahkosh went viral. In the video, the TikToker stated that the pair had been spotted in Oxford Street, London, together.

fredo @fredoftbl no way is loftus cheek dating addison rae 😭 no way is loftus cheek dating addison rae 😭 https://t.co/iUJ4NgDRaO

During Rae’s stay in London, she had also tweeted asking her fans for the best restaurant which serves pizzas in London.

As Chelsea hosted Manchester United recently, Addison Rae shared an Instagram story of herself at the football ground, which added fuel to the fire.

A few comments online regarding the dating speculations read:

“Addison Rae at the bridge watching Ruben.”

“Addison Rae is dating RUBEN LOFTUS CHEEK???”

Another comment read:

“Ruben Loftus Cheek tryna skills in the middle of the park because his gyal addison rae is watching”

Despite rumors of Addison Rae allegedly dating Ruben Loftus- Cheek is swarming the internet, Rae is known to be dating guitarist Omer Fedi.

The two were spotted together earlier this month in a restaurant in West Hollywood.

It is unclear whether Addison Rae has broken up with Omer Fedi.

Neither Rae nor Loftus-Cheek have commented on their alleged involvement either.

