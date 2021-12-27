How much is Jordyn Woods worth? Exploring model's fortune as boyfriend gifts $82,000 Porsche Taycan as Christmas gift

Model turned influencer-entrepreneur Jordyn Woods was gifted an $82,000 Porsche Taycan by boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns for Christmas.

The 26-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player decided to surprise his girlfriend Woods with a brand new brown Porsche with rose gold furnishings. In addition to the posh automobile, the player gifted her an expensive Louis Vuitton bomber jacket along with various purses from luxury brands like Prada, Balenciaga, Gucci x Balenciaga bag, and Judith Leiber.

Jordyn took to social media to show off her new wheels to her followers and supporters.

Jordyn Woods' net worth, ventures, and claim to fame

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jordyn Woods net worth is $6 million, as of 2021, accumulated from her modeling and various business ventures.

The 24-year-old started her modeling career in 2015 when she was spotted on Instagram. She worked with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and modeled various products for them.

Apparently, Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner were very close friends before their fallout with Woods even making multiple appearances on the popular television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Woods was also a part of the 2017 eight-part reality show Life of Kylie when she used to live in Kylie's house.

Furthermore, the model is heavily involved in multiple business endeavors. She launched an activewear line called SECNDNTURE, a fitness app called FRSTPLACE, and a hair extensions line with Easilocks. She also has a partnership with a UK-based clothing website called Boohoo.com.

Karl-Anthony Towns is her "forever Santa"

The 24-year-old posted about her Christmas gift of an $82,000 Porsche Taycan while addressing boyfriend Towns as "my forever santa".

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods (Image via Jordyn Woods/Instagram)

She showcased the gifts to her 12 million followers in multiple posts on her Instagram handle.

Crystal Prada bag, Balenciaga hourglass handle bag and Gucci x Balenciaga bag (L-R) gifted to Woods (Images via Pinterest)

The sports car was paired with an incredible $6,300 Louis Vuitton bomber jacket. The model also received a $2,900 crystal Prada bag, a $2,600 Balenciaga hourglass handle bag, a $4,300 Gucci x Balenciaga bag, and a $5,700 Judith Leiber pizza purse on Christmas eve as a "warm up".

Jordyn Woods started dating basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns in 2020 after being friends for a few years. Their relationship bloomed after Towns unfortunately lost his mother to COVID-19. Woods was there to provide the player with comfort and support.

Edited by Atul S