Kylie Jenner baby shower: Travis Scott attends secret party held at Khloe Kardashian's new mansion

Kylie Jenner recently had a "low profile" shower for her second child, where Travis Scott was also present. It was a very private ceremony, as the family tried to keep it out of the public eye as much as possible, ever since the Astroworld tragedy. According to TMZ, Khloe Kardashian threw Kylie Jenner a baby shower at her new mansion. Khloé was thorough and made sure the event was private and simple, yet elegant.

Except for a few public appearances and a pregnancy reveal post on Instagram, Kylie Jenner has been very quiet about her second pregnancy so far. Kylie Jenner's first child is daughter Stormi Webster, age 3.

Khloe Kardashian throws a very private Baby shower for Kylie Jenner

The baby shower was a very subtle celebration in the hidden hills of California, with only close friends and Kylie's family. Khloe's new mansion is near Kris Jenner's house. The event was attended by Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall. The family's nieces and nephews were also present.

Kim Kardashian's children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, along with Kourtney's three kids: Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and Khloe's child True, were among the attendees.

Along with delicacies and treats, Kylie Jenner's sister made sure to maintain the privacy. Khloe set up a tent with tables and chairs and she even put up a message station for the guests.

It has been reported that Kylie Jenner and Scott have been spending a lot of quality time together. Ever since the Astroworld Tragedy took place, Travis is making sure to shift his focus to being supportive of Kylie and their second child.

An exclusive source on Hollywoodlife revealed that:

“Even though the public isn’t hearing much from Kylie in terms of social media, of course she still wanted to celebrate her pregnancy with her closest friends and family, the last thing Kylie needs right now is anymore drama in her life because she’s very pregnant and so she’s focused on doing her best to stay relaxed and healthy.”

The source continued to share how Travis was at the party, but stayed pretty laid back the whole time.

Another source revealed that:

“At the celebration, Kylie gave an emotional speech where she thanked everyone for coming and talked about how she is so ready for the baby to be born. Kylie has the overwhelming support of her family and everyone around her".

Also Read Article Continues below

It is reported that the family has been planning this baby shower for a couple months and it was really intimate with immediate family and friends.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider