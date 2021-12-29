Who is Yasmine Lopez? Kanye West spotted partying with Instagram model

Kanye West seems to finally be moving on from his relationship with Kim Kardashian; if his recent public outing is anything to go by.

The 44-year old rapper was recently spotted partying with notable Instagram model Yasmine Lopez. West and Lopez appeared to be having a fun time on the night of December 28th.

Jenn @_xmarissabee Kanye and Justin LaBoy pulled up to James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant in Houston for J Mulan’s birthday tonight. Kanye and Justin LaBoy pulled up to James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant in Houston for J Mulan’s birthday tonight. https://t.co/S8jCGpgEZZ

The fashion designer went to James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant with Justin LaBoy to celebrate J Mulan’s birthday. The event was also attended by YouTube personality Michaela Mendez.

However, according to the latest update, Kanye West and Yasmine Lopez are not dating. They attended J Mulan's birthday separately and just had a brief interaction.

Everything known about Yasmine Lopez

Born on January 27, 1999, Yasmine Lopez is a model, television personality, Instagram star, social media influencer, and entrepreneur.

A few sources said that she is a physician by profession. She is now working as a fashion model for several fashion products like Fashion Nova, Viva De Luxe, and more.

Online reports say that Lopez collaborated with the brand, Fifth Wavee and appeared on reality shows like One Mo Chance.

Yasmine earned her physician degree from Harvard University and then stepped into the entertainment industry. Her Instagram profile says that her father was a businessman who passed away.

Lopez has her own YouTube channel and she keeps on uploading her latest and vine videos. The model was awarded the Medical Scientists Award of Excellence at Harvard University.

Yasmine’s net worth is expected to be between $1 to $2 million and she earns a lot from paid promotions of fashion products.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian relationship timeline

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2013. They tied the knot in May 2014 at Fort di Belvedere in Florence.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show (Image via Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Kanye and Kim became the parents of four children – North “Nori” West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

CNN reported in January 2021 that the pair were discussing their divorce and Kardashian eventually filed for divorce in February 2021.

The model and Kanye West mentioned irreconcilable differences as the cause of the divorce and agreed to joint custody of their children.

