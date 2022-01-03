Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker fuels engagement rumors after wearing gold band in Instagram picture

Devin Booker recently sparked a lot of speculation about whether he is engaged to Kendall Jenner.

Kendall from the Kardashian-Jenner family posted an image over the weekend with her 'beau' on which he had a gold band ring on his left ring finger.

The duo were seen enjoying a weekend getaway together in the new year until one of their fans noticed a ring on Devin Booker's finger, commenting:

"Anyone else notice the ring on his hand?"

A look into Kendall Jenner and the NBA player's dating timeline

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were first spotted on a double date when she was dating Ben Simmons and Devin was involved with Jordyn Woods, however Devin and Jordyn's relationship came to an end after she was caught cheating with Tristan Thompson.

On May 2019, Kendall Jenner added in an interview with Vogue saying:

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term what it’s going to be”

However, on August 2020, the duo were spotted together several times. After which, Us confirmed:

“It’s easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family.”

Kendall Jenner and the NBA basketball player have been romantically involved since they went on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona together in April 2020.In November, they were spotted cuddling up on her birthday.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were once again spotted getting cozy with each other on Valentine's Day, February 2021. Kendall had posted a picture of him cuddling with her on a kitchen countertop while Booker posted a video of her playing with a dog on the same day.

The pair were spotted at a launch party for Kendall Jenner's new 818 Tequila promo at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

According to a credible source:

“They kept making eye contact throughout the night and never strayed far away from each other. At the end of the night, they walked out together hand in hand with nothing but smiles."

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker attends 818 launch(image via MEGA)

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrated their one-year anniversary by sharing a few photos on her Instagram Story.

After Booker’s team beat the Los Angeles Lakers, the couple shared a sweet victory kiss on October 24. This year, Booker celebrated christmas making a gingerbread house at Kendall's.

Kendall Jenner has dated many NBA players including Jordan Clarkson in 2016, Blake Griffin from 2017 to 2018 and Ben Simmons from 2018 to 2019.

