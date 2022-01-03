Is Kendall Jenner pregnant? TikTok rumor debunked 

A fan page on Tiktok posted rumors stating Kendall Jenner was pregnant. It began two days ago and has since been covered by some major tabloids such as TMZ.

The troll account posted that Jenner's sister was going through surrogacy, among many other claims. Coming right in the middle of Kylie Jenner's own pregnancy, the news created a frenzy among social media users.

While no comment has been made by any of the Kardashian-Jenner family members, the news has since been declared fake.

TikTok claims Kendall Jenner is pregnant

A TikTok page with the handle Lifeofroryofficial posted a video on December 31, 2021, claiming the supermodel to be pregnant. The video had a text over it saying:

"You heard it here first - Kendall Jenner is pregnant."

The video went viral and received over 350,000 likes on the app. The user followed up the video with another TikTok, stating he received the news from one of his friends who works for a big news company.

On January 2, 2022, the same user posted a funny TikTok suggesting that he had received a cease and desist letter from Jenner Communications.

He also posted about having Kris Jenner pay him to kick off the rumors about the alleged pregnancy.

A screengrab of the tiktok video from the account(Image via Lifeofroryofficial/Tiktok)

In one of his latest videos, the user talks about Kendall Jenner's alleged surrogacy. According to Lifeofroryofficial, Jenner cannot afford to get pregnant due to her many tie-ups and endorsements.

The rumors were soon declared fake as fans realized it was a troll account and had a history of posting funny videos related to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kendall Jenner has joked multiple times about being the only sister that hasn't had a baby yet. She had even liked one of the fake news Tiktoks posted by the aforementioned account. However, she is not against the idea of pregnancy and merely wants to hold it off until the time is right.

SKURT @skurtgang Kendall Jenner × Devin Booker Kendall Jenner × Devin Booker https://t.co/Kwi8rsyKUG

Kendall Jenner has been dating Devin Booker for over a year-and-a-half.

Fans react to the rumor

Given the fan following enjoyed by the Kardashian-Jenners, there is no doubt the rumor went viral fast. Fans soon began to express their disbelief on social media.

🦋 @cheskaugh Did I hear it right Kendall Jenner is pregnant?? Did I hear it right Kendall Jenner is pregnant??

beckeigh @drew94carter96 Heard that Kendall Jenner has a surrogate and she’s pregnant right now 👀👀 that’s why Kylie posted that pic Heard that Kendall Jenner has a surrogate and she’s pregnant right now 👀👀 that’s why Kylie posted that pic

Ciindiie ✨ @HappilyEverCin KENDALL JENNER IS PREGNANT?? KENDALL JENNER IS PREGNANT??

Beckii Whiting @beckiiwhiting wait kendall jenner is pregnant?? wait kendall jenner is pregnant??

louli @Spicyegyptian Wdym kendall jenner is pregnant Wdym kendall jenner is pregnant

Courtney (Taylor's Version) @curtviola someone on tiktok said Kendall Jenner is pregnant, and i cant believe i have to say this but... I BELIEVE SHE IS😭 someone on tiktok said Kendall Jenner is pregnant, and i cant believe i have to say this but... I BELIEVE SHE IS😭

Also Read Article Continues below

Though Kendall is not pregnant, rumors that Kylie has already given birth are flooding the internet. The murmurings began after a feeding bottle was spotted in an Instagram story posted by Travis Scott.

