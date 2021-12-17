BEYONCEISCOMING: Beyoncé joins TikTok, amasses 75,000 followers with zero videos

Pop icon Beyoncé just made a Tiktok account late on December 16 and kicked off a wave of speculation. Given her cult status, there are several Beyoncé fans on the platform.

Twitter has been buzzing with the hashtag #BEYONCEISCOMING as the verified Tiktok account amasses thousands of followers every hour.

#BEYONCEISCOMING

Beyoncé just made a Tiktok account yesterday and fans are hyped for her entry into GenZ's favorite app.

Beyoncé (Image taken via Tiktok)

Beyoncé fans quickly discovered the news and started mass following that account. The account has yet to post anything, but it amassed over 50,000 followers within a few hours. That number has quickly grown and is over 100k+ at the moment.

Many of her fans started tweeting about the news.

"Beyonce has over 50K followers on TikTok already!! Sis just started it lmao. Bey bout to break the internet! #BEYONCEISCOMING"

"New era is upon us ladies and gentlegays ! #BeyoncéIsComing"

"Ma’am. Beyoncé… I don’t deserve to know but, what’s about to happen? #beyonceiscoming"

#BEYONCEISCOMING is trending on Twitter and expected to catch more clout as the day progresses.

Twitter reacts to Beyoncé's Tiktok account

Speculation rife about Beyoncé's new album

There is a lot of excitement and speculation about the first post on the account. Most of it is tied to the upcoming Beyoncé record.

Mob tie @Mobtiee @LaCienegaBlvdss Beyoncé make a TikTok I don’t see her doing a regular TikTok video. I think that account is for promo like music video an people who dance to her music or a behind the scene performance an maybe some TikTok video of blue ivy @LaCienegaBlvdss Beyoncé make a TikTok I don’t see her doing a regular TikTok video. I think that account is for promo like music video an people who dance to her music or a behind the scene performance an maybe some TikTok video of blue ivy

Many believe the first post on TikTok will be a teaser of her new album. Beyoncé has been working on her new album for the last 1.5 years. Those in the "beyhive" have been eagerly waiting for the official drop date of the new record.

In an interview with Bazaar.com, Beyoncé reassured fans that:

“Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.

“Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Her most recent work was Be Alive for King Richard's movie. Some also believe that the account will promote Ivy Park, Beyoncé's clothing line. An eager audience is gathering at Beyoncé's TikTok account for the debut post.

