4 outfits Kim Kardashian wore when she met Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, spotted together many a time recently, have been turning out to be the in-demand topic lately. Not long ago, Kim and Pete were on holiday to the Bahamas.

The socialite once again became the talk of the town after she shared a bikini selfie from her Bahamas holiday on Instagram. Let's look at what outfits Kim Kardashian lunged for when she met Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian's outfits while meeting Pete Davidson

1) Kim and Pete held hands in Palm Springs

Kim Kardashian was seen holding hands with Pete Davidson in Palm Springs, LA. They trod out in California as part of the latter's birthday.

Kim kept her outfit minimalist with a white tank top and pastel lavender joggers. Meanwhile, Pete carried a solid black t-shirt with brown and black checkered loose pajamas.

2) Kim back from vacay with Pete

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson during their return from vacation (Image via CPR/D. Sanchez/BACKGRID)

After the three-day vacay in the Bahamas, the duo landed in California via their private jet. Kim was dressed in a black tank top with a plunging neckline along with ripped black jeans. Pete wore a casual varsity jacket with a cream-colored hoodie and matching shorts.

3) Kim and Pete in Giorgio Baldi

Kim and Pete stepping out from Giorgio Baldi after a dinner date (Image via Daily Mail)

Kim and Pete were glimpsed as they stepped out of the Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica. For her dinner date, the former chose an all-black ensemble, including a solid black top and skinny leather pants.

Other add-ons included a black cap and black boots. For accessorizing, Kardashian held a white baguette. Along with Kim, Pete wore a solid pastel green t-shirt with blue jeans, topping it up with a tie-dye grey and black jacket.

4) Kim and Pete at Knott's Scary Farm

Kim and Pete were spotted in Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. The Reality TV star was in an all-black outfit with a hood, which she put up earlier when starting with her Halloween ride. Kim had a lot of fun with Pete and her friends that night.

Beyond all fashion rules, Kardashian has always been a trendsetter. Whether it is garish couture or regular solids, she flaunts it all in an unforeseen fashion, and the 41-year-old's outfits are such that most people look forward to them.

Edited by Ravi Iyer