How to watch Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson's New Year’s Eve special? Streaming details and more

Popstar Miley Cyrus and comedian Pete Davidson are coming together to celebrate the New Year with the world. The show will air on NBC.

Titled Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson's New Year’s Eve special, the event will be led by the two celebrities who have lined up numerous performances for the night.

The singer has been promoting it quite frequently on her social media accounts. This will be the first time the duo has collaborated for a New Year event. Several clips of them rehearsing for the night have been making the rounds online.

‘Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson's New Year’s Eve special’ is all set to air this Friday

Cyrus and Davidson’s New Year event is all set to premiere Friday, December 31. It will air live from Miami from 10.30 pm to 12.30 am Eastern Time (ET).

Viewers can watch it live on NBC and also, on Peacock. Those who don’t have the channels can opt from several live streaming services, such as Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Sling, and Philo.

What to expect from the New Year show?

Cyrus and Davidson recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming event.

Speaking about Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson's New Year’s Eve special, Cyrus said:

"One thing I think that gets focused on at New Year’s time is what’s to come, being optimistic, being hopeful, about all these things that haven’t happened yet that we have no proof are going to happen.”

She further added:

“I wanted to do something that’s traditional, but I knew that we would do it in a way that is unique and unconventional, and we did that by starting with going to Miami. He’ll be funny, and I’ll be naked, and together we’ve got a show.”

This New Year event will also welcome many performers such as Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Jack Harlow, and Kitty Ca$h. Speculation is rife that Kim Kardashian may attend the event as she is reportedly seeing Davidson.

While the comedian and Cyrus are set to kickstart the New Year with a bang, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson's New Year’s Eve special is backed by Saturday Night Live (SNL) creator Lorne Michaels.

