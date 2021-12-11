Are Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson friends? Duo's chemistry on 'The Tonight Show' sets internet abuzz 

Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus flaunted their friendship, both revealing that they even got matching tattoos on a recent talk show, 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', on Thursday to promote their joint New Year's Eve special.

Miley and Pete had got "we babies" inked on their feet(image via Youtube)

Miley even sang 'It Should Have Been Me' by Yvonne Fair, which she clearly meant for Pete after she said:

"Pete Davidson this song is for you. When I saw those photos, this is what I played."

She furthered continued to joke around in her song by adding:

"Pete Davidson, how did you do this to me."

Despite the show being focused on music, Miley shared that she brought Davidson along with her because he is the "funniest, coolest, hunkiest guy in the world."

According to a source, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson were even spotted stepping out of an SUV into the garage of Davidson’s Staten Island condo after their show.

The source confirmed:

“They left NBC around 8:30 and arrived at Pete’s place around 9:40 p.m.,”

A Peek into Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus' friendship

Miley and Pete Davidson met each other back in 2017 when they both appeared on 'Saturday Night Live'.

They performed a skit together where they rapped a song called 'The Baby Step'. Pete Davidson played the character called ‘Soft Spot’.

After the music video, they got matching tattoos to commemorate an "SNL" sketch, which read "we babies" with a smiley, before Pete Davidson got his removed.

During the talk show of Jimmy Fallon, Miley revealed that they both not only sent their fans into a frenzy but also Larry David.

Larry David asked:

"What is going on?"

On which Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus replied: "We babies."

Pete revealed that he had all his tattoos removed, as they took too long to cover when he stars in movies. He also mentioned that he got the matching tattoo with Miley removed for the same reason and it wasn’t anything personal.

Their friendship improved from there and the pair became really good friends. She also revealed that she took Pete to his first-ever gay club and as mentioned earlier, the two friends are hosting a show called 'Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party' on NBC this year in Miami.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider