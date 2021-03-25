The best fan reactions online as Miley Cyrus dedicates heartfelt letter to Hannah Montana on her 15th anniversary

Miley Cyrus wrote a letter to her past alter ego, Hannah Montana, to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Disney Channel show.
She posted the written letter to social media for all of her fans to read the heartfelt and personal writing.
Hannah Montana was a show on the Disney Channel where Miley Cyrus played a 14-year old girl living a double-life. She lived her normal life as Miley Stewart and a second life as the pop star Hannah Montana. Miley Cyrus spent her early career on the set of the show, which sparked so much more for her going forward.
"Although you are considered to be an 'alter ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands. We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift you."
The letter written by Miley Cyrus for the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana is nearly two pages long. Both parts of the letter are written on paper themed around Hannah Montana, like a diary.
Fan reactions to the letter from Miley Cyrus to Hannah Montana, and more details
Miley Cyrus used most of the letter to outline how Hanna Montana has affected her life and career since then. She talked about some of her earlier experiences on the set, and she was able to thank all of the people that helped her along the way.
"Not a day goes by I forget where I came from. A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana."
Many fans appreciated the letter from Miley Cyrus to Hannah Montana, as it gave some insight into the show's beginnings. Moreover, it was refreshing to see a celebrity that appreciated their roots in the industry.
Fans on Twitter have also been using the License to Rock tool to create their own rockstar IDs that are based on the Hannah Montana show. It's safe to say that plenty of fans are showing their support for the 15 year anniversary.