The best fan reactions online as Miley Cyrus dedicates heartfelt letter to Hannah Montana on her 15th anniversary

Miley Cyrus wrote a letter to her past alter ego, Hannah Montana, to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Disney Channel show.

She posted the written letter to social media for all of her fans to read the heartfelt and personal writing.

Hannah Montana was a show on the Disney Channel where Miley Cyrus played a 14-year old girl living a double-life. She lived her normal life as Miley Stewart and a second life as the pop star Hannah Montana. Miley Cyrus spent her early career on the set of the show, which sparked so much more for her going forward.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Miley Cyrus shares letter celebrating Hannah Montana on her 15th anniversary saying “The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana.” pic.twitter.com/0VJ7hjkUil — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 24, 2021

"Although you are considered to be an 'alter ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands. We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift you."

Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade. https://t.co/KXd01DpciK — Hannah Montana (@hannahmontana) March 24, 2021

The letter written by Miley Cyrus for the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana is nearly two pages long. Both parts of the letter are written on paper themed around Hannah Montana, like a diary.

Fan reactions to the letter from Miley Cyrus to Hannah Montana, and more details

IF HANNAH MONTANA EVER DID A REUNION CONCERT AND YOU THINK IMA GO...... YOU'RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT DANG FLABBIT https://t.co/5HBPgzg2LV — Marina (@oxminaox) March 24, 2021

Miley Cyrus writing a letter to Hannah Montana pic.twitter.com/HMf28ySObx — Hannah Montana’s Lawyer (@MileyLawyer) March 24, 2021

Miley Cyrus used most of the letter to outline how Hanna Montana has affected her life and career since then. She talked about some of her earlier experiences on the set, and she was able to thank all of the people that helped her along the way.

Ok this actually kind of wholesome. I hate it when artists hate and bash on the roles that made them big. Like Zac E hating on Troy or Ariana hating on Cat. Like yeah i get it the cringe is too much & all but don't forget your home runs just because you change sport. — Montse 🏳️‍🌈 (@montselech) March 24, 2021

"Not a day goes by I forget where I came from. A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana."

"To Joe + Sophie! It was so sweet of you to name your daughter after me! Sending all my love to little Miss Hannah Montana! Love Hannah Montana." - Joe Jonas named his daughter Willa Hannah Jonas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/widPK9sGxX — Hannah Updates (@MileyUpdates) March 24, 2021

Many fans appreciated the letter from Miley Cyrus to Hannah Montana, as it gave some insight into the show's beginnings. Moreover, it was refreshing to see a celebrity that appreciated their roots in the industry.

me after reading miley's letter to hannah montana pic.twitter.com/5NvUogJ1lX — 𝙃annah 𝙈ontana (@MileyDinasty) March 24, 2021

Fans on Twitter have also been using the License to Rock tool to create their own rockstar IDs that are based on the Hannah Montana show. It's safe to say that plenty of fans are showing their support for the 15 year anniversary.