What ethnicity is Kim Kardashian? Social media queen accused of blackfishing in Vogue photoshoot 

The face of Vogue magazine’s March 2022 edition is Kim Kardashian. The reality star gave a glimpse into her newfound self-awareness, motherhood, her recent infamous divorce from rapper Kanye West and her work in criminal justice. Although the Skims founder has an array of life changes to address, the 41-year-old is now making headlines for blackfishing yet again.

This is not the first time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has been fired for cultural appropriation. Her first KKW (Kim Kardashian West) Beauty campaign received immense backlash after netizens pointed out that the Kardashian was sporting a much deeper tan.

The same has occurred in the upcoming Vogue issue. Kardashian’s skin appears visibly darker than usual. The criminal justice reformer had also taken artistic inspiration from Egyptian black imagery. Instagram page Diet Prada also noticed that her Vogue shoot is similar to those of Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, and Nina Simone.

Kim Kardashian’s ethnic routes uncovered

Kim Kardashian was born in Los Angeles, California. She is the second of four children to the late Robert Kardashian and his wife Kris Jenner. Her father was Armenian, while Kris Jenner is a mix of German and Irish blood. This would make Kim Kardashian a mix of Western European and Armenian descent.

In light of being caught for blackfishing, the internet showed no mercy. Many took to social media attacking the Kardashian. A few tweets read:

emily @memilies literally when will someone tell kim kardashian (and vogue) that she isn't black. like man come on. literally when will someone tell kim kardashian (and vogue) that she isn't black. like man come on. https://t.co/78ok5ssXh1

Very Asian Professor Gastronomy She/Her @tiramisudreams Kim Kardashian is not a Black woman. She could have set a platform for the Armenian community in America, she decided to get a spray tan, plastic surgery, and steal from Black culture. A culture whose women and girls are told not to be. I am sick of the theft Kim Kardashian is not a Black woman. She could have set a platform for the Armenian community in America, she decided to get a spray tan, plastic surgery, and steal from Black culture. A culture whose women and girls are told not to be. I am sick of the theft

Haji Mohamed Dawjee @Sage_Of_Absurd Kim Kardashian re-invents Rachel Dolezal in black history month photos for Vogue. Appropriation at its apex. Kim, Nina Simone would have slapped you SO HARD. You don’t even know. Kim Kardashian re-invents Rachel Dolezal in black history month photos for Vogue. Appropriation at its apex. Kim, Nina Simone would have slapped you SO HARD. You don’t even know. https://t.co/0UbUAaGqQy

Update on the Kardashian-West divorce feud

The two have been making news since announcing their divorce. Recently, Kanye West publicly criticized his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for allowing their daughter North to actively post on social media platform TikTok. Although he deleted the Instagram post, dissing his ex, he later uploaded a post including the latest Vogue spread. He captioned the photo:

Speaking of her divorce, the fashion icon mentioned how important it is to be your ex’s biggest cheerleader in front of your kids. She said:

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best.' Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through.”

Kardashian also stated that the pursuit of happiness led to her decision to divorce her husband who she was married to for nine years.

